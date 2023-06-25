Anguish trails drivers of e-hailing firms

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Recent instances of assault aimed at them have drivers of ride-hailing companies, such as Uber and Ola, a worried lot. The situation has been made worse by the fact they perceive that current rules force them to settle such matters, without even an opportunity to make their case.

It is estimated that on average 5-10 drivers of online cab aggregators are assaulted by customers each month. There have even been instances where female passengers have attacked Uber drivers. However, drivers are hesitant to file complaints due to the risk of counter-complaints, that could result in their removal from the ride-hailing app. In recent years, nearly 200 drivers in Kochi alone have lost their jobs following complaints filed against them.

On Monday, Sujith, an Uber driver who was en route to Kochi airport for a pickup, experienced the wrath of a woman passenger in a private car. Sujith questioned her driver after he lost control of the vehicle and rammed his car from behind. The incident occurred at Pulinchodu junction, near Aluva, when Sujith, 24, had to abruptly stop his car after a truck ahead of him braked suddenly. “When I confronted the private car’s driver, a woman emerged from the vehicle and hit me in the face,” Sujith recounted.

Within minutes, locals rushed to the scene and questioned the woman. They were followed by Aluva police, who arrived shortly thereafter.Despite sustaining injuries to his face, officers allowed the woman and her driver to go scot free. However, the All Kerala Online Taxi Drivers Union condemned the assault, and under pressure, police registered a complaint against the woman the following day.

In another incident, a female advocate and her friends assaulted a driver who had questioned her about the damage she had caused to his rented car near Pachalam railway overbridge last month. The cab was parked roadside. As the lawyer’s car passed by, it clipped the cab. But the woman did not stop and drove on. However, the cab driver pursued the car, which eventually led him to the advocate’s chamber near the High Court.

“The woman called her friends, mostly lawyers, who proceeded to assault the driver. Although he filed a complaint, it was later withdrawn due to threats from lawyers,” revealed a friend of the cab driver and a member of online driver community.“Most of the ride-hailing drivers are from underprivileged families. The random attacks have left them shaken. When we report such incidents, even the police are unhelpful,” said Rarish, an online cabbie.

According to drivers, most of them refrain from filing a complaint out of fear that it could cost them their jobs.“The safety policies seem to be more oriented toward customers rather than drivers. If we file a complaint about such assaults, it is highly likely that a counter-complaint will be filed against us. If the company becomes aware of this, they will deactivate the drivers’ accounts, resulting in job loss. Our ride opportunities also depend on customer ratings. We are also human beings,” said Jijo, of the taxi community.

