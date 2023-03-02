Art fest livens up infopark 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From freestyle group dance, margamkali, and mirror reflection dance to fancy dress, mime, spot dubbing and poetry writing, techies from across the state are unleashing their talents at the first-ever intercompany arts fest Tarang which is currently under at the Infopark campus in Kakkanad.

The fest is being organised by Progressive Techies, a collective of IT employees in the state. So far, more than 7,000 IT employees from across Kerala are participating in the 86 competitions. Anish Panthalani, state president of Progressive Techies says, “We had been planning to conduct a cultural festival for a long time. When we planned the event, we expected the participation of just 1,000 techies. But, to our surprise, we got an overwhelming response.”

Cultural events such as classical music, percussion, piano, orchestra, spot dubbing, ganamela and fashion show are also being part of the competition. A team of more than 100 volunteers are helping in the smooth conduct of the event.

Till Wednesday evening, Gadgeon Smart System is leading followed by KeyValue Software Systems and Faircord Technologies. The events are held in five different venues inside and outside the Infopark campus. The fest will conclude on Thursday.

KOCHI: From freestyle group dance, margamkali, and mirror reflection dance to fancy dress, mime, spot dubbing and poetry writing, techies from across the state are unleashing their talents at the first-ever intercompany arts fest Tarang which is currently under at the Infopark campus in Kakkanad. The fest is being organised by Progressive Techies, a collective of IT employees in the state. So far, more than 7,000 IT employees from across Kerala are participating in the 86 competitions. Anish Panthalani, state president of Progressive Techies says, “We had been planning to conduct a cultural festival for a long time. When we planned the event, we expected the participation of just 1,000 techies. But, to our surprise, we got an overwhelming response.” Cultural events such as classical music, percussion, piano, orchestra, spot dubbing, ganamela and fashion show are also being part of the competition. A team of more than 100 volunteers are helping in the smooth conduct of the event. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Till Wednesday evening, Gadgeon Smart System is leading followed by KeyValue Software Systems and Faircord Technologies. The events are held in five different venues inside and outside the Infopark campus. The fest will conclude on Thursday.