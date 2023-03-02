Home Cities Kochi

Art fest livens up infopark 

The fest is being organised by Progressive Techies, a collective of IT employees in the state.

Published: 02nd March 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

IT employees performing a contemporary dance at Tarang an art fest at Infopark campus | Abel R H

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From freestyle group dance, margamkali, and mirror reflection dance to fancy dress, mime, spot dubbing and poetry writing, techies from across the state are unleashing their talents at the first-ever intercompany arts fest Tarang which is currently under at the Infopark campus in Kakkanad.  

The fest is being organised by Progressive Techies, a collective of IT employees in the state. So far, more than 7,000 IT employees from across Kerala are participating in the 86 competitions. Anish Panthalani, state president of Progressive Techies says, “We had been planning to conduct a cultural festival for a long time. When we planned the event, we expected the participation of just 1,000 techies. But, to our surprise, we got an overwhelming response.”   

Cultural events such as classical music, percussion, piano, orchestra, spot dubbing, ganamela and fashion show are also being part of the competition. A team of more than 100 volunteers are helping in the smooth conduct of the event. 

Till Wednesday evening, Gadgeon Smart System is leading followed by KeyValue Software Systems and Faircord Technologies. The events are held in five different venues inside and outside the Infopark campus. The fest will conclude on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Progressive Techies Infopark
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp