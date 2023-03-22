Kochi Metro Phase 2: Alternative routes to be finalised 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of the commencement of Kochi Metro phase 2 construction work, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) held discussions with the people’s representatives and related officials to discuss possible alternative routes to avoid congestion and facilitate the seamless traffic on the route where the metro alignment work will be carried out.

On Monday, a meeting led by KMRL managing director Loknath Behera was held with police, motor vehicles department, public works department, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), and Kerala Water Authority officials at the KMRL headquarters.

The list of alternative routes prepared by metro officials and other concerned departments was submitted to the public representatives, and suggestions were sought.

The representatives suggested that direction signs indicating alternative routes and traffic wardens should be placed at various points to assist the public. It was also suggested in the meeting that the posts that obstruct the smooth travel of the public should be replaced.

KOCHI: Ahead of the commencement of Kochi Metro phase 2 construction work, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) held discussions with the people’s representatives and related officials to discuss possible alternative routes to avoid congestion and facilitate the seamless traffic on the route where the metro alignment work will be carried out. On Monday, a meeting led by KMRL managing director Loknath Behera was held with police, motor vehicles department, public works department, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), and Kerala Water Authority officials at the KMRL headquarters. The list of alternative routes prepared by metro officials and other concerned departments was submitted to the public representatives, and suggestions were sought.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The representatives suggested that direction signs indicating alternative routes and traffic wardens should be placed at various points to assist the public. It was also suggested in the meeting that the posts that obstruct the smooth travel of the public should be replaced.