NHAI to issue 3A notification for Angamaly-Kundannoor highway in Kochi

Submits documents to revenue dept for final clarification regarding land needed for project

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:43 AM

Angamaly-Kundannoor greenfield highway

Angamaly-Kundannoor greenfield highway

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The proposed greenfield highway between Angamaly and Kundannoor funded by the Central government has received a major boost with NHAI starting steps to acquire land for the project. The land acquisition is proposed to begin within a month.

As per the information from the NHAI, the agency will publish the 3A notification (power to acquire land under The National Highways Act, 1956) for acquiring land in April. It is learned that the NHAI has already handed over the documents to the revenue department for final clarification regarding the land needed for the project.

“We have sought clarification regarding the land through which the highway is to be developed. Once we receive the details of the land, which include the block number, survey number, and extent, the 3A notification will be published. It may not take more than a month to issue the notification. Basic valuation and detailed valuation report will be prepared after that, followed by 3D notification,” said a source with the NHAI.

According to NHAI sources, the proposed greenfield highway having a project cost of Rs 4,000 crore, including land acquisition cost of Rs 1,400 crore, will pass through 17 villages in the district. Around 280 hectares of land have to be acquired along the 47.4-km stretch of the project, which will start from Karayamparambu near Angamaly. The NHAI approved the alignment of the stretch prepared by STUP Consultancy, a Hyderabad-based company.

“Though work on other national highways is under consideration, priority will be given to the greenfield highway. We are planning to start the construction by June,” said the officer. The NHAI is planning to construct trumpet flyovers at Karayamparambu in Angamaly, Kundannoor, and Puthencruz where the Kochi-Theni highway will intersect. Compared to other national highways, the new greenfield highway will pass through less populated areas of the district. The new road will be a partially access-controlled corridor.

