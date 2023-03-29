Going off the track

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fort Kochi resident Zeenath M A, 45, learned to cycle last year through the corporation’s ‘Cycle with Kochi’ programme, which aimed at empowering women and girls from economically weaker sections of society. Cycling has now become a part of Zeenath’s life. She loves it.

Zeenath, however, remains wary of pedalling through the city by herself. “Cycling in the city is quite difficult because of the traffic. Although cycle tracks are marked in some places, most of these spaces are encroached by motorists or four-wheelers,” she says.

“The authorities concerned should come up with projects to make the roads safer for cyclists.”

City-based lawyer Linu G Nath, who learned cycling last year, echoes similar views. “Currently, I go cycling only on the premises of the Kaloor stadium, as there is not much traffic there,” says the 35-year-old. “Cycling on city roads is scary, especially as one sees how reckless traffic, especially private buses, can get. It is risky.”

Cyclists highlight that most cycling lanes

in the city are encroached by motorists.

A scene near Subhash Park in Kochi

| (Pics) Nishad t ummer

For cyclists, safety on roads has been a concern for long. Kochi lacks proper cycling infrastructure, they say. “As part of developing a cycle-friendly environment in the city, the Cochin Smart City Limited (CSML) had developed cycle lanes throughout the ‘smart roads’ areas such as the Queen’s Walkway,” says Prakash P Gopinath, who spearheaded the ‘Cycle with Kochi’ programme.

“This was implemented as part of the ‘India Cycles 4 Change Challenge’, with the support of the German development agency GIZ. However, the cycle lanes are now being used by motorists or for parking vehicles.” Prakash adds the existing cycling lanes are flawed. “First of all, it is not an elevated track. Second, it is only separated by a painted pathway. Hence, motorists park their vehicles,” he says.

“To ensure safe and smooth cycling paths for cyclists, officials of Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), Kochi Corporation and the police should take steps to provide alternative parking zones and also ensure strict action against violators.”

Prakash suggests pocket roads, too, should be made part of a safe network for cyclists. Another area of focus, he notes, is the use of technology. “For instance, we have proposed an app-based plan to enable cyclists to easily access nearby repair shops during emergencies. A report regarding this has been submitted to CSML officials,” he says.

‘More cycling lanes coming up’

Officials of CSML and GCDA say that cycle-friendly projects are in the pipeline. They also maintain that steps are being taken to enhance the safety and utility of existing cycling paths. “We had decided to elevate six arterial roads in the city to the status of smart roads — Abraham Madamakkal Road, Banerjee Road, Shanmugham Road, Park Avenue Road, Durbar Hall Road and South Railway Station Road,” says Shanavas S, CEO of CSML.

“Although dedicated cycling lanes were developed on these smart roads, there is an issue of vehicles being parked on these stretches. We are trying to solve this issue. More cycling lanes are also in the pipeline.”

A GCDA official concurs. “A cycle track is being planned on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road as part of the non-motorised transport project being implemented by Kerala Metro Rail Limited (KMRL),” he notes.

“The estimated project cost is `17 crore, and the tender is in the approval stage now. Road surfacing will be done by GCDA. As part of creating a modern urban space, cycle tracks are being planned around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium premises as well. We have sought suggestions from town planners.”

‘Rally aiming for Guinness record’

A massive cycle rally demanding a cycling lane network of 100km in Kochi will be held on June 4 as part of the CyKochi project. Organised by Mitradham, a voluntary organisation under Sacred Heart College, Thevara, the rally will see JCI, Rotary, Tourism Professionals Club, Better Kochi Response Group, cycling clubs, Kerala Travel Mart Society and college clubs come together to make the city more cycle-friendly. “CyKochi aims to pressure institutions such as the corporation, GCDA, Smart Mission, Kochi Metro, etc., to implement a master plan in 100 days,” says Santhosh Thannikat, chief environmental officer at Mithradham. “Daily commuters, college and school students, and those seeking a healthy lifestyle will take up cycling only if there is a safe road network. If more people start using bicycle lanes, congestion on city roads and air pollution will come down.”

Santhosh believes the rally could set a world record. “If all cycling enthusiasts here take part, CyKochi will be able to beat the Guinness record of the ‘Pedala’ held in Udine, Italy. The parade in 2000 had seen 48,615 cyclists participate,” he says. As part of the programme, Santosh adds, events such as fancy dress carnival, fashion parade, treasure hunt, cycle ganamela, selfie-with-celebrity, and food fair will be held at various venues on Sundays for 14 weeks. “This is a people’s movement,” he says. “CyKochi’s logo has been designed by calligraphy artist Narayana Bhattathiri. It was launched recently by Sacred Heart College principal Fr Jose John.”

