Home Cities Kochi

KIIFB allots Rs 67.5 crore; work to start soon on Vaduthala ROB

Earlier, it was estimated that only an area of 42.92 ares needs to be acquired, the MLA said.

Published: 31st March 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ashwini Vaishnav

An overview of the Vaduthala railway cross which is set to be history with the RBDC marking the area to build a new ROB | K Shijith

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big relief to the residents of Kochi, the much-delayed construction of the Vaduthala railway overbridge is all set to commence soon, as the government has sanctioned Rs 67.5 crore for the project. Though the preparatory work for the bridge started years ago, the delay in sanctioning the amount stalled the project. 

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said that the most notable progress in the project so far is the allocation of Rs 67.51 crore from the Kerala Investment Infrastructure Fund Board (KIIFB) to the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation. 

“Though the design and GAD were submitted to the railways way back in 2016, the project got stuck in red tape citing the doubling of the Shornur-Ernakulam rail line. Following this, interventions were made with the help of MP Hibi Eden, and a revised design was adopted taking into account the doubling of the railway line. Now the amount for acquiring 60.15 acres of land has been sanctioned. Earlier, it was estimated that only an area of 42.92 acres needs to be acquired, the MLA said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaduthala railway overbridge T J Vinod
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp