Home Cities Kochi

CIAL’s biz jet terminal receives over 200 flights

On Wednesday, the terminal welcomed delegates of the G20 summit.

Published: 04th May 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd’s (CIAL) business jet terminal has received an overwhelming response, registering over 200 flight arrivals since its inauguration on December 10, 2022.

CIAL, which is in the elite club of four airports in the country that operate dedicated terminals for business jet operations, expects to receive an average of 1,000 business jets in the coming year.

On Wednesday, the terminal welcomed delegates of the G20 summit. The delegates belonged to the group 3 category, constituting prominent figures and independent civilians who are experts in the fields of science and academia.

“CIAL cherishes the opportunity to become a part of India’s prestigious G20 meet. Being part of such important events is a testament to our commitment to providing supreme service to our guests. Our efforts to create a world-class airport experience have been recognised by our passengers, and we remain committed to providing best-in-class services,” said S Suhas, managing director. 

After unwinding in the terminal’s luxurious lounges, the G20 delegates were ferried to Bangaram islands, Lakshadweep, via a chartered flight operated by Alliance Air. They were part of the ‘G20 Science Meet’, a two-day seminar on holistic health held this week.

Spread over 40,000 sqft, CIAL’s business jet terminal is compatible with international and domestic business jet operations with a 10,000 sqft ‘safe-house’ facility. It features a grand lobby, five opulent lounges, a business centre, a duty-free shop and more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin International Airport Ltd CIAL business jet terminal
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp