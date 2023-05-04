CIAL’s biz jet terminal receives over 200 flights

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd’s (CIAL) business jet terminal has received an overwhelming response, registering over 200 flight arrivals since its inauguration on December 10, 2022.

CIAL, which is in the elite club of four airports in the country that operate dedicated terminals for business jet operations, expects to receive an average of 1,000 business jets in the coming year.

On Wednesday, the terminal welcomed delegates of the G20 summit. The delegates belonged to the group 3 category, constituting prominent figures and independent civilians who are experts in the fields of science and academia.

“CIAL cherishes the opportunity to become a part of India’s prestigious G20 meet. Being part of such important events is a testament to our commitment to providing supreme service to our guests. Our efforts to create a world-class airport experience have been recognised by our passengers, and we remain committed to providing best-in-class services,” said S Suhas, managing director.

After unwinding in the terminal’s luxurious lounges, the G20 delegates were ferried to Bangaram islands, Lakshadweep, via a chartered flight operated by Alliance Air. They were part of the ‘G20 Science Meet’, a two-day seminar on holistic health held this week.

Spread over 40,000 sqft, CIAL’s business jet terminal is compatible with international and domestic business jet operations with a 10,000 sqft ‘safe-house’ facility. It features a grand lobby, five opulent lounges, a business centre, a duty-free shop and more.

