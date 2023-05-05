Home Cities Kochi

Syro Malabar Church in Kochi against legalising same-sex marriage

The commission added that the church holds the same moral view and opposes the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Published: 05th May 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, leading the Holy Mass in the new format at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad

Image used for representation.(Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In response to the Union Government’s request for feedback on the legalisation of same-sex marriage, the Syro-Malabar Church’s Public Affairs Commission has submitted its position on behalf of the church.

The commission stated that the church appreciates the Central Government’s stand that marriage in Indian culture is a union between two persons of the opposite sex and that a family comprises a biological man, a biological woman, and their children.

The commission added that the church holds the same moral view and opposes the legalisation of same-sex marriage. It argues that same-sex marriage violates the right of children to be born and raised within marriage and constitutes a denial of human nature as male and female, thereby being unjust to the family system and society.

The commission said, “The church treats those with mental and physical deviations on the sexual level with compassion and opposes  discrimination against them.” 

