A fusion of East and West

Their newly-released six-track album, Tu Hai, comes after a decade of music-making hiatus. Engineer-turned-musician Nikhil shared their process of making songs, “We keep making songs whenever we sit down to jam, and that takes a fairly long time. We lost a few years because of Covid. Pre-Covid, we thought we had enough songs to release an album. When we make seven songs, we feel it is an album. And, we had seven songs ready. But, for various reasons, this album ended up having only six because we released Akhiyan Udeek Diyan as a single in the first month of Covid.”