Natural beauty   

KOCHI: Naeema Ali was recently walking around Singapore when she was struck by the city’s love for trees, greenery. The landscape architect exclaims that the eight-hour walk gave the feel of “a city within a garden”.

“While taking a solo tour of Singapore city, I had to depend on vehicles only once, just a 15-minute bus ride,” says Naeema. “The rest I could walk, thanks to the well-connected footpaths and the numerous parks and gardens.”

Naeema was particularly impressed by the city’s commitment to biophilic design, the practice of incorporating natural elements into urban environments. “There are lanes for trees, for people, and for cycles. There is a tropical forest, too, amid these” she adds.

“There were trees everywhere, lining the streets, shading the sidewalks, and providing a much-needed respite from the heat.” Singapore is, in fact, called a biophilic city, nature-friendly, and open, with plenty of public spaces. “Connecting with nature is a basic tenet of biophilic principle,” notes Naeema.

According to Singapore’s leading conservationist Dr Lena Chan, a city does not turn biophilic overnight. “They (Singaporeans) understand the benefits of connecting with nature, and what natural ecosystems bring to physical, mental and psychological health,” she explains in an interview with the country’s Urban Redevelopment Authority.

What is biophilic design?

It was psychologist Erich Fromm who coined the term ‘biophilia’ back in 1964 to describe the psychological orientation of being attracted to all that is alive and vital. Building on that, American biologist Dr Edward O Wilson popularised the concept.

In his popular book Biophilia, the term is described as humanity’s innate tendency to focus on life and lifelike processes. Naeema says traditional architecture designs were essentially biophilic. “In Kerala, we had small houses to big naalukettu structures. They were all connected to the natural ecosystem,” she adds.

“There used to be parambu, a natural food source, and groves like kavu, ponds, and trees everywhere. Also, buildings were constructed with locally sourced materials. Things changed with rapid urbanisation.”

In the pursuit to make buildings more cost-effective, the idea of being close to nature However, there is an increased interest to return to the roots.

Why is it important?

From naalukettu structures in central and south Kerala to the agarharams in Palakkad, the state has a rich biophilic heritage, notes Sreeganesh V Nair, founding partner and chief consultant at Ganesh Technical Consultancy Services in Kochi.

“With proper ventilation, one won’t need to switch on lights or AC during the day. That is one aspect of biophilia. This can be implemented in tall buildings, too,” he says. It is possible to convert existing spaces into biophilic designs, adds Sreeganesh. “First and foremost allow the natural air and light to come in,” he explains. “One shouldn’t depend on artificial light or an AC during the day. The ventilation should take care of that. Having micro water bodies and adding native flora and fauna can be the next step.”

Arjun S K, an architect at Kari Studio, Thiruvananthapuram, says evolved human choices are a reason for the biophilic concept’s comeback. “The biophilic design focuses on bringing the outdoors inside, incorporating aspects of nature in our dwellings and creating a healthy, harmonious living environment,” he says.

“This generates an emotional attachment between nature and beings and boosts our performance and productivity. It is a counter-response to the current Indian architectural style, and should be popularised in all spaces — homes as well as governmental and commercial structures.”

Architect Lijo Jos, of LIJO.RENY.architects in Thrissur, is glad that biophilic concepts are gaining traction in Kerala. “After the pandemic, people have slowly started realising the importance of nature,” he says.

He adds that biophilia is embedded in human psychology. “The green colour of forests and leaves makes us calm. That is why we set up indoor gardens,” he says. “On the other hand, living without sunlight makes us anxious. Similarly, maybe because civilisations were born near rivers, humans are attuned to the presence of water nearby.”

Lijo highlights that biophilic designs enhance our psychological and physiological well-being. “The boundary between nature outside and interiors blurs; the interiors become a reflection of the exterior,” he says.

How to go biophilic

The current trend, according to Lijo, is mostly about aesthetics. “Specific green prints, indoor plants, indoor waterbodies, and natural light are all part of it,” he says.

Nothing wrong in that, he adds. “Look at Western countries, their skyscrapers are so high, someone living on the top floor won’t be able to open a window as the wind will be very strong, “ he says.

“They live in thermo-controlled glass houses. The glass window can provide plenty of sunlight, but never fresh air. However, they make their spaces biophilic by mimicking nature outside.”

Going biophilic is much easier in India or Singapore, countries with tropical geography, he adds. “Humans are basically outdoor beings,” says Lijo. “However, in recent times, we have been living inside, in a controlled environment -- windows closed, AC on, without any connection to the natural environment. This affects our psychology greatly, giving rise to anxiety and other health issues.”

Kerala as a biophilic city?

With climate change and global warming making the platter hotter, Kerala has been reeling under harsh summers. Is biophilic design a way forward in these times?

“Biophilic design makes the indoors cooler,” says Naeema. “That is what I noticed in Singapore, where building codes make it mandatory for new constructions to be biophilic. Now I incorporate it into my designs. Going eco-friendly is the way forward.”

This is doable in Kerala, believes Naeema. “Before constructing any building we need to do an environmental study. Not just in coastal areas or near the forests, but everywhere,” she says.

“The study will have information on flora and fauna, topography, local resources, etc. Designs should be made on the basis of that.”

For public designs, she stresses, adequate areas for footpaths, clean water bodies, lush gardens and parks, etc., should be mandatory. “The result will be a healthier society — mentally and physically,” says Naeema.

Lijo agrees, adding that simple additions such as terrace gardens, better-planned ventilation in apartments, more creepers and canopies, and having nature-friendly courtyards in government buildings will go a long way in making our spaces biophilic.

“The trend is there. But we need to stick to this one, not just for the aesthetics. It is about community building, too,” he says.

