Home Cities Kochi

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open Infopark’s new facility on May 19

To strengthen Kerala’s IT boom, Infopark has come up with more development activities.

Published: 18th May 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Infopark, information technology park in Kochi. (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  To strengthen Kerala’s IT boom, Infopark has come up with more development activities. The sixth floor of the Jyothirmaya IT building at Infopark Kochi Phase Two is all set for inauguration on May 19, 2023. Led by the Department of Electronics & IT, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 35,000 square feet facility, which is a project under CM’s 100 days programme, in a virtual event.

The building has nine plug-and-play offices, with small and large seating capacities (11 seats to 170 seats), with a built-up space ranging from 500 square feet to 9,100 square feet. Each office is equipped with workstations, separate cabins, meeting/discussion rooms, and other facilities. The floor also has a conference room and two pantries. The nine offices have the potential to create 550 direct employees.

Various IT/ITES companies have already booked all these spaces. At present, there are 1900 IT employees working across 48 companies in Jyothirmaya, which is a ten-storey IT complex built in 2017 on the banks of the Kadambrayar River in Kakkanad. The building is equipped with state-of-the-art offices, conference rooms, an auditorium, a bank, ATM, a food court, multi-level car parking, an EV charging station and a helipad.

Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil said the growth of the IT sector is one of the most important development activities of our country, and Infopark is proud to play a pivotal role in it. The purpose of Infopark is to increase employment opportunities, increase software exports, and create an environment for IT/ITES companies to grow in such a way that it, in turn, attracts international attention. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Infopark Kochi Phase Two Jyothirmaya IT building
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp