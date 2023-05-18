CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open Infopark’s new facility on May 19

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To strengthen Kerala’s IT boom, Infopark has come up with more development activities. The sixth floor of the Jyothirmaya IT building at Infopark Kochi Phase Two is all set for inauguration on May 19, 2023. Led by the Department of Electronics & IT, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 35,000 square feet facility, which is a project under CM’s 100 days programme, in a virtual event.

The building has nine plug-and-play offices, with small and large seating capacities (11 seats to 170 seats), with a built-up space ranging from 500 square feet to 9,100 square feet. Each office is equipped with workstations, separate cabins, meeting/discussion rooms, and other facilities. The floor also has a conference room and two pantries. The nine offices have the potential to create 550 direct employees.

Various IT/ITES companies have already booked all these spaces. At present, there are 1900 IT employees working across 48 companies in Jyothirmaya, which is a ten-storey IT complex built in 2017 on the banks of the Kadambrayar River in Kakkanad. The building is equipped with state-of-the-art offices, conference rooms, an auditorium, a bank, ATM, a food court, multi-level car parking, an EV charging station and a helipad.

Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil said the growth of the IT sector is one of the most important development activities of our country, and Infopark is proud to play a pivotal role in it. The purpose of Infopark is to increase employment opportunities, increase software exports, and create an environment for IT/ITES companies to grow in such a way that it, in turn, attracts international attention.

