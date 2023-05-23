Resist, react

Krishna P S By

KOCHI: Recently, an Instagram video went viral for all the right reasons. In the video, budding actor and model Nandita Sankara describes a harrowing experience she had while travelling on a KSRTC bus in Ernakulam.

According to her account, a man sat down next to her, on a seat reserved for women. The man began touching her inappropriately, and when he escalated to masturbating, she shouted and switched on her phone camera to record his response.

The conductor quickly intervened after Nandita’s outcry, and the man left the seat. Nandita continued describing the man’s actions, and when the conductor asked if she had a complaint, she responded affirmatively.

Subsequently, the video shows the conductor chasing the man, who attempted to flee. The man, identified as Savad Shah, was later arrested by the Nedumbassery police based on Nandita’s complaint.

A similar incident occurred on Sunday, on a Kanhangad-Pathanamthitta KSRTC bus, where a man harassed a woman traveller. The woman called the police, leading to the man’s arrest at a nearby stop.

Nandita’s video quickly went viral, and many people, like 20-year-old Tessa Sarah Kuriakose, gave it a big thumbs up. “I shared it with all my friends,” says the college student. “Many sent the video to me also.” Tessa remarks that although many women may have experienced similar incidents, not everyone reacts or discusses them publicly. Nandita’s experience stands out because it serves as motivation for women to realise that there are people who will support them if they react.

Tessa went through a distressing experience a couple of years ago. While travelling from her home in Malappuram to Kochi, where she studies, an off-duty KSRTC conductor sat beside her. “He was acquainted with the driver and the conductor of the bus. So I wasn’t worried, and fell asleep,” she recalls.

“After some time I suddenly woke up as I felt that someone was touching my private area. I slapped the hand away; it was the off-duty conductor. He had the gall to ask me, ‘Don’t you like such things?’ I was really scared. I hesitated to react, as the guy was known to the bus crew.”

Looking back, Tessa now realises she should have reacted differently. Inspired by Nandita’s video, she and her friends have decided that they will react if they encounter similar incidents in the future. “The video is motivational. There is some assurance that there will be people to support when we react,” she says.

Tessa laments that public molestations have persisted for decades, with the number of such incidents increasing. “Young women and girls are often targeted by such individuals,” she adds. Lakshmi K Suresh, 26, echoes similar views as she shares her own experience. “I was travelling on a bus from Kottayam to Kochi. As I was sleeping, somebody grabbed me from behind the seat,” she says.

“I wasn’t in a state to react then. I just glared at him. Thankfully, he left.” Lakshmi, who works with a shipping company in Kochi, is disgusted that such incidents have become common nowadays. “Many of my friends, too, have been through similar experiences,” she adds.

She recounts an incident in which a migrant labourer followed her friend and boarded the same bus.

“He stood beside her and continued to ogle at her, despite vacant seats being available. She complained, and the conductor made the guy get off the bus.”

‘Public not always supportive’

Thiruvananthapuram-based gender and sexuality researcher Dinta Suresh, 36, says she experienced many such incidents, especially while studying in school. “The predators consider young girls to be easy prey, as most of them will be too scared to react,” she says.

Dinta also lambasts the general tendency to blame the victim. “In the recent case, where the video went viral, Nandita was really brave to speak out then and there. The perpetrator tried to blame her dress, but the conductor and the driver responded positively. However, on social media, many support the guy and she is facing cyberbullying.”

In fact, some people dug up Nandita’s photo shoots, where she can be seen wearing revealing clothes. Pics were posted on social media, with comments casting aspersions on her morality. “Whenever such incidents occur, a segment of the public finds fault with what the woman is wearing,” says Dinta.

“That takes the attention away from the violence committed. There is a tendency to find excuses for the culprit and pin the blame on the woman. This support for Nanditha is not universal, and that reality stops many from reacting, especially underprivileged women.”

Dinta slams the societal attitude of “trivialising” such crimes. “When we talk about harassment, a lot of people tend to downplay it, saying it is something common. The advice will be, especially from elders, to change the seat, or avoid the situation. ‘What if the guy turns violent?’ is a question used to discourage reacting. This should end. Crimes against women should be treated as crime.”

‘Reaction alone not enough’

Jasmine C R of the Women’s Justice Movement says a strong reaction alone is not enough in reducing such crimes. “There is a need for stronger deterrence; the accused should get stringent punishment from the courts,” she stresses.

“However, in most instances, the reactions don’t result in criminal cases. If it does, sooner or later, they fade away, and the case gets settled, and the guy gets away. We need to follow up and ensure punitive action is taken.”

‘Make noise’

Kochi Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman says reacting and then calling the police is the best way to tackle harassment. “Shout, make noise. That should be the first reaction,” he says. “In most cases, the assaulter gets stunned and scared if we shout. Then call the police. Call 100, and the police will respond within minutes. The control rooms are connected, and the responsible station will take action immediately.”

Worrying figures

According to official data, Kerala Police registered 531 cases of eve-teasing in the state last year. In 2021, it stood at 504.

Over 4,850 cases of molestation of women were registered last year. In 2021, there were 4,059 cases.

