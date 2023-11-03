Indian Electronics, Semiconductor Assn opens Kerala chapter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big boost to the state’s nascent semiconductor industry, the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) -- the premier industry association dedicated to the growth and development of the Indian Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry -- has opened its Kerala chapter. In line with IESA’s mission, this chapter will catalyse to create a world-class ecosystem to promote innovation and the adoption of ESDM technologies in Kerala for its sustainable growth.

The Kerala chapter was inaugurated by Narayan Moorthy, CMD of Keltron, at an event held at Rajagiri Engineering College in the presence of distinguished luminaries from the electronics industry and academia. “The constitution of the IESA chapter in Kerala signifies a major step forward in bolstering the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem in the state,” said K Krishna Moorthy, president and CEO of IESA.

He highlighted IESA’s role in creating various national and state-level semiconductor policies, and the potential opportunities in this sector for Kerala in India’s ‘Make in India for the World’ initiatives.

In the recent past, seven institutions based in Kerala had bagged the ‘Chip to Startup’ programme offered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), with a total project outlay of around Rs 15 crore.

This programme is expected to create around 30 semiconductor IPs and upskill more than 2,000 engineering students in the next couple of years in the state. This will significantly lay a strong foundation for Fabless Semiconductor IPs, SoCs (System on Chips) and systems ecosystem in the state. The Keltron CMD shared Keltron’s journey since its inception and its various flagship products. He touched upon the various initiatives to create a Fabless Semiconductor Park in the state.

The importance of collaborations between public and private entities to grab opportunities in the emerging technologies and IESA’s liaison role was also highlighted.With a network of seven thriving chapters and membership exceeding 300, IESA has a legacy of 19 years, driving innovation solidifying its position as a cornerstone of India’s electronics and semiconductor sector.

Susanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infopark, offered full support to promote ventures emerging in the electronics and semiconductor industry. The IESA leadership announced Rijin John, the co-founder and director of Silizium Circuits Semiconductors and Jyothis Indrabhai, co-founder & CEO Netrasemi Semiconductors as the IESA Kerala chapter chairperson and vice-Chairperson respectively.

Sanjay Viswanathan, the chairman of AdiGroup, an NRI with ancestral roots in Palakkad, shared his entrepreneurial experience and the potential for Kerala to become a trillion dollar economy.

Semiconductors play a pivotal role in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, with applications from LED bulbs to smartphones.

