Kerala's longest elevated highway work gains pace

Major traffic diversions will be imposed in Ernakulam district

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

National Highways Authority of India

National Highways Authority of India. (Photo | Twitter/@NHAI_Official)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The construction of the state’s longest elevated highway, stretching from Edappally in Ernakulam district to Thuravoor in Alappuzha district, has received a huge boost with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) preparing to install pier cap beams on the 12.75km Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of NH 66. So far, work on 300 pillars has been completed on that particular stretch.

The installation of the pier cap beams will mark the completion of a significant phase in the construction of the elevated highway, work on which began a few months ago. To facilitate work on the busy stretch, the Ernakulam district administration has decided to impose a major traffic diversion. According to a statement issued by District Collector N S K Umesh, heavy vehicles will be diverted from the stretch between Thuravoor and Kundannoor. Vehicles equipped with containerised bodies exceeding a height of 4.5 metres, and coming from the northern districts en route to destinations like Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, have been directed to take the MC Road via Angamaly. 

Larger vehicles with containerised bodies are required to follow the same route when travelling between the northern and southern districts of the state via Angamaly. The use of Aroor for the movement of these vehicles has been temporarily prohibited until further notice, said an official. Such vehicles travelling from Ernakulam to Alappuzha are required to make a left-turn at Aroor Temple Junction and proceed via Poochakkal and Thaikkattussery to reach Thuravoor.

From Thuravoor, they can access the national highway for their onward journey, an official release said. Container lorries up to 4.5 m in height and other large goods vehicles coming from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha should turn left from Thuravoor and proceed via Ezhupunna, Kumbalangi, Perumbadappu, Palluruthi, Thoppumpadi BOT Bridge, Willingdon Island and the Alexander Parambithara Bridge to reach Kundannur Junction.

“Goods vehicles travelling in either direction on the diversion roads are urged to refrain from overloading to prevent road damage. The MVD and the police have been tasked with investigating and enforcing this directive. The staff of the contract company based in Angamaly would be responsible for the traffic diversion,” the collector said. 

Aroor-Thuravoor Elevated NH 66 Stretch

  • Length: 12.75km
  • Total cost: Rs 1,668.5 crore
  • Total land acquired: 106.14 hectares
  • Total amount for land acquisition: Rs 3,180.53 crore
  • Total number of buildings to be demolished: 4,807

