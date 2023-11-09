KMRL to begin construction of Chilavannoor bund road bridge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is all set to begin work on the construction of the Chilavannoor Bund Road Bridge after the state government approved a tender worth Rs 38.77 crore. The initial work, including the demolition of the existing bridge, will begin by the end of this month.

With the final approval from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), KMRL will sign a contract with the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, which has been awarded the tender. The estimated construction cost of the bridge is Rs 38.78 crore.

The construction of the 180-m-long bridge will include various facilities, including footpaths. The footpaths on both sides of Chilavannoor Canal will be the main attraction and they will be hangout spots for the public, with trees, benches, and commercial kiosks.

The bridge project is being implemented as part of the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project of KMRL. “KMRL will carry out dredging in the area, and it’s hoped that this will bring a permanent solution to waterlogging in the area,” said an official release from KMRL. “With the completion of the new bridge, the Water Metro services from Kumbalam and Thevara regions can be connected to the Elamkulam metro station,” the release added.

KMRL is aiming at the development of water transport tourism. With this, KMRL hopes to make the canal area navigable.

“It plans to connect tourist boat services from Thanneermukkom Bund to Elamkulam via Maradu. Water sports opportunities, including pedal boating and kayaking, will also be made available in the area,” the release said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is all set to begin work on the construction of the Chilavannoor Bund Road Bridge after the state government approved a tender worth Rs 38.77 crore. The initial work, including the demolition of the existing bridge, will begin by the end of this month. With the final approval from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), KMRL will sign a contract with the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, which has been awarded the tender. The estimated construction cost of the bridge is Rs 38.78 crore. The construction of the 180-m-long bridge will include various facilities, including footpaths. The footpaths on both sides of Chilavannoor Canal will be the main attraction and they will be hangout spots for the public, with trees, benches, and commercial kiosks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bridge project is being implemented as part of the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project of KMRL. “KMRL will carry out dredging in the area, and it’s hoped that this will bring a permanent solution to waterlogging in the area,” said an official release from KMRL. “With the completion of the new bridge, the Water Metro services from Kumbalam and Thevara regions can be connected to the Elamkulam metro station,” the release added. KMRL is aiming at the development of water transport tourism. With this, KMRL hopes to make the canal area navigable. “It plans to connect tourist boat services from Thanneermukkom Bund to Elamkulam via Maradu. Water sports opportunities, including pedal boating and kayaking, will also be made available in the area,” the release said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp