The electric pulse

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The festival season is here, and it’s the perfect time to buy a new two-wheeler. However, with petrol price refusing to budge from its `100 mark, economics takes centre stage when it comes to buying a new vehicle.

That’s not all. There’s also a growing thrust to lean away from anything that wreaks havoc on the planet. This likely explains why more people are embracing electric vehicles these days. Over a million new electric two-wheelers hit the streets in India this year.

Lekshmi C Pillai brings you a selection of models that have caught our attention.

Electric Motorcycles

Ultraviolette F77

The Ultraviolette F77 combines advanced technology with a sleek design. It is equipped with a liquid-cooled electric motor delivering 33.5ps of power and 90Nm of torque. The bike features a sophisticated battery management system ensuring optimal performance and safety of the lithium-ion battery pack. F77 boasts a range of 150km on a single charge and can be recharged in just 1.5 hours using a fast charger. It has three riding modes: Eco, Sport, and Insane. The bike also has a regenerative braking system that helps recover energy during braking, thereby extending the range. Price Rs 3.80-5.60 lakh.

Revolt RV 400

The Revolt RV 400 Electric Bike is tailored for smart, eco-friendly urban commuting. It boasts a range of 150km on a single charge and offers a top speed of 85km/hr. It is powered by a 72V 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery that can be swapped at designated stations or charged at home via a standard socket. The RV 400 has a smart dashboard displaying key information and a smartphone app, allowing users to customise performance, sound, and security settings. The price starts at Rs 1.4 lakh.

Oben Rorr

Oben Electric Rorr embodies innovation, performance, and sustainability. It features a potent battery system, providing a range up to 500km on a single charge. With its aerodynamic design and advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision avoidance, the Oben Rorr Electric Bike delivers a powerful and secure ride. Additionally, it features a smart display, hydraulic disc brakes, and a lightweight frame, with a unique folding mechanism for easy storage and transportation. Price Rs 1.5 lakh.

HOP OXO

HOP OXO, which boasts a top speed of 95km/h, is a high-speed electric motorcycle that has really augmented its performance and range with the latest upgrade. It also offers a wide array of features via its ‘Huron mobile app’. Users can access RSA assistance, book services, and locate charging stations through it. OXO starts at a competitive price of Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tork Kratos

Kratos is an electric street bike that showcases the technological prowess of Tork Motors. It comes in two variants - Urban and R. While Urban boasts a peak power of 7.5kW, maximum torque of 28Nm, and a top speed of 100km/h, the R variant enjoys 9kW power, maximum torque of 38Nm, and a top speed of 105km/h. Both come with a 4kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is IP67 certified and can deliver a range of 180km on a single charge. Prices start at I1.67 lakh for the Urban variant and Rs 1.85 lakh for R.

Ather 450X

Ather has introduced two new variants of the Ather 450X. The Pro pack adds features like Ride Assist, Ather battery protection, AtherStack updates, and Ather Connect. The 7-inch DeepView Display now offers auto-brightness and better sunlight legibility. On-board navigation provides 18+ directional possibilities for navigation, along with enhanced switchgear features. It also includes an ‘Emergency Stop Signal’ to alert riders behind during panic-braking situations. Price Rs 1.28-1.49 lakh.

Electric scooters

TVS iQube

TVS Motors’ iQube electric scooter is offered in three variants: standard, S, and ST. They are priced from Rs 1.22 lakh. TVS iQube gets a battery pack of up to 5.1kWh and offers a range of up to 145km per charge, depending on the variant.

Ather 450X

Ather has introduced two new variants of the Ather 450X. The Pro pack adds features like Ride Assist, Ather battery protection, AtherStack updates, and Ather Connect. The 7-inch DeepView Display now offers auto-brightness and better sunlight legibility. On-board navigation provides 18+ directional possibilities for navigation, along with enhanced switchgear features. It also includes an ‘Emergency Stop Signal’ to alert riders behind during panic-braking situations. Price Rs 1.28-1.49 lakh.

Hero Vida V1 Pro

Hero Motocorp’s Vida V1 Pro is the latest entrant in the EV space. It’s currently available at a price of C1.46 lakh. Vida V1 Pro gets a 3.94 kWh removable battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 165 km on a single charge. It comes paired with a 6kW electric motor.

HERO Optima 2.0

Hero Electric had unveiled three new electric scooters equipped with advanced technology. The Optima CX 2.0 features a single battery, while the Optima CX 5.0 and NYX come with twin batteries. These scooters feature a new design language with LED lighting and DRLs. The CX 2.0 offers a range of 89km, while the CX5.0 and NYX, with two batteries, claim a range of 113km. CX prices range between Rs 1.3-1.4 lakh, Nyx comes at Rs 74,000- 86,000.

HOP LEO

HOP Electric Mobility’s HOP LEO is equipped with a 2.1kWh lithium-ion battery, capable of covering 120km on a single charge in just 2.5 hours. HOP LEO e-scooter comes in both high-speed registered and low-speed non-registered variants, priced at Rs 97,500 and Rs 84,000, respectively.

Okhi 90

Okinawa introduced the 2023 Okhi 90 with several new features. This updated model includes a colour digital driver’s display and improved connectivity, and offers a range of 160km on a single charge with a peak speed of 80 to 90 miles per hour. Real-time features such as battery SOC monitoring, speed monitoring, and on/off notifications further enhance the scooter’s utility. As India continues its journey toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation future, the electric two-wheeler landscape is evolving rapidly. With these innovative and high-performance electric motorcycles and scooters hitting the market, riders now have more choices than ever, ensuring a brighter and cleaner future for India’s urban mobility.

OLA S1 Air

The Ola S1 Air is one of the most budget-friendly electric scooters from Ola, aiming to provide the full S1 experience at an economical price point. Built on Ola’s Gen 2 platform, the S1 Air has undergone subtle yet noticeable changes in its appearance. It now features a flat footboard, telescopic front suspension, drum brakes, and a new dual-tone paint scheme. Twin shocks and a box-section swing arm at the back enhance the ride experience. Price Rs 1.2-1.5 lakh.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

