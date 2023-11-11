Home Cities Kochi

Heavy wind, rain wreak havoc in Kerala's Kakkanad

According to officials, several houses were damaged in the Thrikkakara, Tripunithura and Pattimattom fire station limits.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Areas in and around Kakkanad reported widespread damage as gusty wind and heavy rain lashed the eastern suburbs of Kochi on Friday evening. Several trees uprooted and fell over electric lines, causing power outage in many areas.

Several vehicles and houses suffered damage after trees and electric lines fell over them. The havoc also resulted in traffic congestion on the Infopark Expressway in the IT hub and Brahmapuram areas.

According to officials, several houses were damaged in the Thrikkakara, Tripunithura and Pattimattom fire station limits. Meanwhile, around 2,500 beer bottles were damaged after a freezer at the Beverages Corporation outlet near Infopark came crashing down in the heavy wind.

Fire and rescue services personnel were busy responding to calls and it took them hours to remove the fallen trees from roads and restore traffic. Many places continued to remain dark as power went out. KSEB officials said power can be restored only on Saturday as electric poles and cables were broken.

Revenue officials said no one was critical ly injured in the incidents. In the Infopark area, many trees lay uprooted over the main road, causing traffic congestion for over two and a half hours. Trees fell over vehicles and electric lines and across roads at Brahmapuram, Edachira, Thuthiyoor, Chungath Lane, Irumbanam, Udayam

IMD had issued alert
An official with the India Meteorological Department said they had issued a warning that Ernakulam would receive strong winds up to a speed of 45kmph on Friday

