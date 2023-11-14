Home Cities Kochi

Children’s mann ki baat  

School children tell TNIE what their primary focus would be if made PM for a day. They also have some advice for elders.

Published: 14th November 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

Vihas Antony, Class 6, Santa Maria English Medium School, Fort Kochi 

  • I will tackle air pollution.
  • People will be encouraged to use bicycles and buses instead of cars.
  • I will also popularise electric vehicles.

Word of advice

  • Elders should avoid yelling at children.
  • Gently explaining things and correcting us will be more effective than harsh words.

Aardhra Dinesh, Class 9, Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya 

  • I will ensure equality for all – genders, castes, religions, financial backgrounds.
  • All citizens will have to follow genuine nationalism and devotion towards India.
  • Care and justice for all will be my primary aim  

Word of advice

  • Encourage children to pursue and nurture their passions.  

Christina Abraham, Class 9, Rajagiri Jeevass CMI Central School, Aluva

  • The first thing I would do is solve the waste management problem.
  • I will impose strict fines on littering or dirtying public places.

Word of advice

  • Grown-ups should pay attention to what children have to say.
  • Just because we are young, it doesn’t mean whatever we say has little importance.
  • Ensure that children feel they are valued.

Meenakshi U, Class 11, Tattwa Centre of Learning, Kochi 

  • I will ensure all the communities in the country have equal rights and opportunities.
  • Unjust systems will be dismantled.
  • I will also take stringent action to curb pollution.

Word of advice

  • Listen. Open your eyes, and just listen to what children have to say.

Reuben Jacob, Class 12, Tattwa Centre of Learning, Kochi 

  • I will get rid of nuclear weapons.
  • Additional incentives will be provided to farmers.

Word of advice

  • Elders should stop pressuring children into thinking that marks are all that matter. 

Aarav Ghosh, Class 2, The Choice School, Kochi

  • I will build houses for all the homeless people in India.
  • I will also open shelters for stray animals.
  • Needy children will be given unlimited toys and food.

Word of advice

  • Why are you always so serious?
  • Elders should spend more time with children, listen to our stories and ask us questions.  

Ananya Raj Sreeraj, Class 8, Government HSS, Kalamassery

  • ​I will make sure every child can finish their education without worrying about fees, availability of resources etc.
  • I will make education, even on the higher levels, free for all.

Word of advice

  • I want to ask my teachers not to take classes during the library period.
  • That hour should be for reading books from the library.

Fiona Alphonsa Roney, Class X, Santa Maria English Medium School, Fort Kochi

  • I will introduce waste treatment plants that generate power to run cities.  

Word of advice

  • I want parents and teachers to stop pressuring students into doing things they don’t want to do. 

Rachel Eliza Varghese, UKG, Charter School, Kizhakkambalam

  • I will make all our roads clean.
  • I will give lots of money to people who build roads. 

Word of advice

  • Elders should get me whatever I ask for. That’s all I have to say.

Athidhi Aneesh, Class I, St Teresa’s School, Elamakkara

  • I would replicate the education system of the UK.
  • One of my best friends moved there recently.
  • There, students need not take books to school, and there is no homework.

Word of advice

  • Elders should be kind and forgiving.
  • They should not scold children for small mistakes. 

Atharv Abhilash, Class 4, St Raphael’s LP School, Thammanam

  • I will make India safe for children.
  • We hear about a lot of violence against children.
  • If I become the PM, I will ensure stringent punishment for those who harm children. 

Word of advice

  • Children should be encouraged to play more.
  • Parents usually pressure children to study all the time. That’s not cool.

Abhinav Dileep, Class I, Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara

  • I will ensure every school has a gym and other facilities for physical activities.
  • Also, I would make it mandatory for schools to have an emergency vehicle, so that any critical situations can be handled in a fast-paced manner.

Word of advice

  • I want care and attention from others. If they can provide me with both, I’ll happily listen to them.

Ann Evan Roxson,Class I, AMMLP School Chennur

  • I will be a strong leader like Indira Gandhi.
  • I will ensure there is prosperity and happiness across India.

Word of advice

  • Please give children more open spaces to play.
  • Indoor games are not enough.
  • We need more spaces like parks, where we can go after school.  

Aimee Daiz Abraham, Class 11, Rajagiri Jeevass CMI Central School, Aluva

  • I will eradicate corruption, and make India a better place to live.
  • Then, I will improve healthcare facilities, and make schools more accessible to underprivileged children.

Word of advice

  • The world is evolving rapidly. Adults should be sensitive to the changes and the aspirations of the younger generation. 

Joel Abraham Anoop, Greets Public School, Class 10

  • I will root out corruption and apathy.
  • All money transactions will be made digital to ensure transparency. 

Word of advice

  • Parents and teachers should not put so much pressure on children.
  • Be it studies or extracurricular activities, we are overburdened sometimes.

Meera Harindranath, Class 10, Greets Public School

  • I will implement an efficient system to ensure children’s safety, including at their homes.
  • I think mental and physical abuse of children has been on the rise.
  • I will ensure safe environments for children to open up about their issues, and swift action will be taken.

Word of advice

  • Never compare children with their peers.
  • Every child is different, and so are their talents and interests.
  • Comparisons can hurt. 

Edwin Paul, Class 9, Government HSS, Kalamassery

  • In India, the attention to sports in schools is minimal.
  • I will ensure every institution receives adequate sports funding.
  • Every school should have proper sports infrastructure.

Word of advice

  • Parents and teachers should encourage physical activity among children.
  • Health and fitness should be treated like a subject as important as maths and science. 

Inaaya Delha, LKG, MYCA English Medium High School Kanjirappally, Kottayam

  • If I am made PM, I will ensure students are served free biriyani and ice cream at school every day. 

Word of advice

  • My mother wakes up very early every day and goes to bed very late at night.
  • Elders should get better sleep. 

Ann Treesa Aneesh, Class 7, St Jerome’s HSS Vellayamkudi, Idukki

  • I used to enjoy spending time with my elder cousins.
  • Most of them have left for Canada and Germany.
  • I will ensure Indians stay, study and work in India.

Word of advice

  • Elders should stop being serious, and engage in fun activities more often.

Gayathri Maniram, Class 10, Bhavans Adarsha Vidyalaya

  • I will focus on enhancing education and addressing issues affecting young people in India

Word of advice

  • Elders should embrace lifelong learning, stay resilient in the face of challenges, and actively contribute to positive change in their community.

