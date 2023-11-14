Children’s mann ki baat
School children tell TNIE what their primary focus would be if made PM for a day. They also have some advice for elders.
Published: 14th November 2023 08:55 AM | Last Updated: 14th November 2023 03:10 PM | A+A A-
Vihas Antony, Class 6, Santa Maria English Medium School, Fort Kochi
- I will tackle air pollution.
- People will be encouraged to use bicycles and buses instead of cars.
- I will also popularise electric vehicles.
Word of advice
- Elders should avoid yelling at children.
- Gently explaining things and correcting us will be more effective than harsh words.
Aardhra Dinesh, Class 9, Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya
- I will ensure equality for all – genders, castes, religions, financial backgrounds.
- All citizens will have to follow genuine nationalism and devotion towards India.
- Care and justice for all will be my primary aim
Word of advice
- Encourage children to pursue and nurture their passions.
Christina Abraham, Class 9, Rajagiri Jeevass CMI Central School, Aluva
- The first thing I would do is solve the waste management problem.
- I will impose strict fines on littering or dirtying public places.
Word of advice
- Grown-ups should pay attention to what children have to say.
- Just because we are young, it doesn’t mean whatever we say has little importance.
- Ensure that children feel they are valued.
Meenakshi U, Class 11, Tattwa Centre of Learning, Kochi
- I will ensure all the communities in the country have equal rights and opportunities.
- Unjust systems will be dismantled.
- I will also take stringent action to curb pollution.
Word of advice
- Listen. Open your eyes, and just listen to what children have to say.
Reuben Jacob, Class 12, Tattwa Centre of Learning, Kochi
- I will get rid of nuclear weapons.
- Additional incentives will be provided to farmers.
Word of advice
- Elders should stop pressuring children into thinking that marks are all that matter.
Aarav Ghosh, Class 2, The Choice School, Kochi
- I will build houses for all the homeless people in India.
- I will also open shelters for stray animals.
- Needy children will be given unlimited toys and food.
Word of advice
- Why are you always so serious?
- Elders should spend more time with children, listen to our stories and ask us questions.
Ananya Raj Sreeraj, Class 8, Government HSS, Kalamassery
- I will make sure every child can finish their education without worrying about fees, availability of resources etc.
- I will make education, even on the higher levels, free for all.
Word of advice
- I want to ask my teachers not to take classes during the library period.
- That hour should be for reading books from the library.
Fiona Alphonsa Roney, Class X, Santa Maria English Medium School, Fort Kochi
- I will introduce waste treatment plants that generate power to run cities.
Word of advice
- I want parents and teachers to stop pressuring students into doing things they don’t want to do.
Rachel Eliza Varghese, UKG, Charter School, Kizhakkambalam
- I will make all our roads clean.
- I will give lots of money to people who build roads.
Word of advice
- Elders should get me whatever I ask for. That’s all I have to say.
Athidhi Aneesh, Class I, St Teresa’s School, Elamakkara
- I would replicate the education system of the UK.
- One of my best friends moved there recently.
- There, students need not take books to school, and there is no homework.
Word of advice
- Elders should be kind and forgiving.
- They should not scold children for small mistakes.
Atharv Abhilash, Class 4, St Raphael’s LP School, Thammanam
- I will make India safe for children.
- We hear about a lot of violence against children.
- If I become the PM, I will ensure stringent punishment for those who harm children.
Word of advice
- Children should be encouraged to play more.
- Parents usually pressure children to study all the time. That’s not cool.
Abhinav Dileep, Class I, Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara
- I will ensure every school has a gym and other facilities for physical activities.
- Also, I would make it mandatory for schools to have an emergency vehicle, so that any critical situations can be handled in a fast-paced manner.
Word of advice
- I want care and attention from others. If they can provide me with both, I’ll happily listen to them.
Ann Evan Roxson,Class I, AMMLP School Chennur
- I will be a strong leader like Indira Gandhi.
- I will ensure there is prosperity and happiness across India.
Word of advice
- Please give children more open spaces to play.
- Indoor games are not enough.
- We need more spaces like parks, where we can go after school.
Aimee Daiz Abraham, Class 11, Rajagiri Jeevass CMI Central School, Aluva
- I will eradicate corruption, and make India a better place to live.
- Then, I will improve healthcare facilities, and make schools more accessible to underprivileged children.
Word of advice
- The world is evolving rapidly. Adults should be sensitive to the changes and the aspirations of the younger generation.
Joel Abraham Anoop, Greets Public School, Class 10
- I will root out corruption and apathy.
- All money transactions will be made digital to ensure transparency.
Word of advice
- Parents and teachers should not put so much pressure on children.
- Be it studies or extracurricular activities, we are overburdened sometimes.
Meera Harindranath, Class 10, Greets Public School
- I will implement an efficient system to ensure children’s safety, including at their homes.
- I think mental and physical abuse of children has been on the rise.
- I will ensure safe environments for children to open up about their issues, and swift action will be taken.
Word of advice
- Never compare children with their peers.
- Every child is different, and so are their talents and interests.
- Comparisons can hurt.
Edwin Paul, Class 9, Government HSS, Kalamassery
- In India, the attention to sports in schools is minimal.
- I will ensure every institution receives adequate sports funding.
- Every school should have proper sports infrastructure.
Word of advice
- Parents and teachers should encourage physical activity among children.
- Health and fitness should be treated like a subject as important as maths and science.
Inaaya Delha, LKG, MYCA English Medium High School Kanjirappally, Kottayam
- If I am made PM, I will ensure students are served free biriyani and ice cream at school every day.
Word of advice
- My mother wakes up very early every day and goes to bed very late at night.
- Elders should get better sleep.
Ann Treesa Aneesh, Class 7, St Jerome’s HSS Vellayamkudi, Idukki
- I used to enjoy spending time with my elder cousins.
- Most of them have left for Canada and Germany.
- I will ensure Indians stay, study and work in India.
Word of advice
- Elders should stop being serious, and engage in fun activities more often.
Gayathri Maniram, Class 10, Bhavans Adarsha Vidyalaya
- I will focus on enhancing education and addressing issues affecting young people in India
Word of advice
- Elders should embrace lifelong learning, stay resilient in the face of challenges, and actively contribute to positive change in their community.