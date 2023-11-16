Appadi podu...Bachata podu...

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

People of Kerala love to shake a leg, sway to beats and rhythms. In their own style, stubbornly adhering to the naadan swag. However, over time, they have guardedly welcomed Bollywood, disco, and fusion. And then came the edgy and powerful hip-hop. As films like Step Up, Footloose, ABCD, and Into the Beat boosted the genre, inspired styles like b-boying, locking and popping, and uprock started trending. While these are here to stay, there seems to be a surge in experimenting from Dominican bachata and Cubano salsa to vintage ballet, Afro, Egyptian folk, and pole dancing.

This craze for ‘social dancing’ soared during the pandemic. “Latin dance forms like Kizomba, Salsa, and Bachata piqued the interest of many as they were eager to get back to socialising,” says Karthik Rana, a techie-turned-trainer at BigFoot Dance Arena in Thiruvananthapuram. “Stuck in isolation, losing oneself to the tunes of Latino music with a partner, friend, or even a stranger seemed like a great idea.”

Go kizomba!

Kizomba, a ‘socio-political’ dance that evolved during the Angolan civil war, is gaining considerable traction in Kerala these days. “Unlike other Latin dance forms, Kizomba is easier to pick up,” says Karthik. “Now, some are trying out on urban kiz, an upgraded version of Kizomba with elements of French hip-hop style.”According to Karthik, it is people who have travelled outside who mostly take up Latin dances, probably due to the urge to groove in social circles.

“They feel left out. Not just kizomba, Latin dance, in general, helps people connect and enables them to be confident. Though we don’t have a rampant party culture in Kerala, when going to other cities, being aware of the dance steps makes it easier for them to merge into social circles,” he explains. “Moreover, dancing is a great stress-buster. And, if you have a partner, it’ll be even easier to practise. Grooving with one another is an uplifting experience.”

One, two ba-cha-ta

Thiruvananthapuram-based IT professional Lekshmi Chithra, 29, will vouch for that. Ever since she got introduced to Afro and Latin styles, there has been no turning back. After kizomba and salsa, she is now into bachata.

“I am a trained classical dancer, and have always loved all kinds of dance forms,” she says. “These social dances have helped me connect with likeminded people, especially while visiting Goa and Bengaluru. Similar set-ups could boost nightlife in Kerala, too.”

Lekshmi’s current pick, bachata, is slowly gaining popularity across Kerala. Rooted in the Dominican Republic, the dance form — with its smooth hip movements, simple turns, and breezy footwork — is quite groovy.

However, there is a challenge. “Finding a partner for consistent practice can be difficult for some,” says Rajesh Raj, founder of Cloud 9 studio in Kochi. “But there are some who come with friends.” Rajesh, who is a professional choreographer, adds that many of his clients seek to add Latin elements to wedding dances. “Bachata is a great choice; its rhythm is peppy and buoying. Partners can sway away with high positivity and energy,” he says.

Push the tempo

Salsa is another high-energy Latin dance form. “Though it’s a partner dance, men practise it more. The movesfor women is fast and there are hard turns; not everyone will be comfortable with it,” says Rajesh.

A Latin style that can make anyone hit the dance floor is the Brazilian zouk, says Sushil Laxman Jagale, a professional Latin and Kizomba dancer associated with The Floor in Kochi. “It can become mainstream among Malayalis,” he adds.

Bachata

“The unique head movements, and playful feet and body movements are exciting. Two months back, we conducted a boot camp, and about 20 people came in for the session. Even now, inquiries are coming in. We are planning more sessions.” A few months ago, Sushil had organised Kerala’s first Afro-Latin Weekender event in Kochi, which turned out to be a big hit.

Kevin Paulose, founder of BigFoot Dance Arena, thanks social media for the spike in interest in the peppy and high-intensity Afro dance. “Videos of Afro dance trends can be spotted quite often on social media, and they sparked interest among people. Even in films these days, the choreography has Afro elements,” he adds.

The Spanish flamenco is yet another vibrant dance that has piqued Malayalis. “With rhythmic footwork, and expressive hand movements, it is high on passion,” says Najmal, founder of Volcano Dance Company in Kochi. “It has only been six months since we introduced Flamenco sessions. We did so as we got many queries.”

Nothing sleazy about it

With misconceived notions about it waning, Malayalis are warming up to pole dancing. “People are realising that it is not something sleazy,” says Kishore Gopal, founder of Unique Dance School in Veliyam in Kollam. “My students belong to the 18-20 age group. We do two types – the traditional Indian mallakhamb and western metal pole. Here, pole dancing is presented in a contemporary style by combining Kalari and yoga. Besides artistic elegance, pole dancing is a good cardio exercise and builds core strength. It’s all about balance. A high level of concentration is rneeded to pull off different moves on a 9-15ft pole. This graceful dance form has helped many to overcome insecurities, and become confident and focused.”

This craze for 'social dancing' soared during the pandemic. "Latin dance forms like Kizomba, Salsa, and Bachata piqued the interest of many as they were eager to get back to socialising," says Karthik Rana, a techie-turned-trainer at BigFoot Dance Arena in Thiruvananthapuram. "Stuck in isolation, losing oneself to the tunes of Latino music with a partner, friend, or even a stranger seemed like a great idea." Go kizomba! Kizomba, a 'socio-political' dance that evolved during the Angolan civil war, is gaining considerable traction in Kerala these days. "Unlike other Latin dance forms, Kizomba is easier to pick up," says Karthik. "Now, some are trying out on urban kiz, an upgraded version of Kizomba with elements of French hip-hop style."According to Karthik, it is people who have travelled outside who mostly take up Latin dances, probably due to the urge to groove in social circles. "They feel left out. 