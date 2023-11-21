Home Cities Kochi

Memes to my misery!

Australia beat India by six wickets with 42 balls left. TNIE puts together a collection of memes that caught our attention.

Published: 21st November 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  India’s shocking defeat to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday opened the floodgates to an ocean of memes as heartbroken fans tried to overcome their disappointment and find some solace in casual banter on social media platforms.

Earlier that day, memes were of the enthusiastic sort, all optimistic of India clinching the trophy a third time. And why not? India’s road to the final was nothing short of stellar. A convincing 10/10. The authoritative manner in which the team won the games had led many to think that their outing against Australia in the final would be no different.

Alas, it was not to be. Though the Men in Blue gave their all, the team from Down Under was at its imperial best, snatching yet another trophy to take the tally to six. Australia beat India by six wickets with 42 balls left. TNIE puts together a collection of memes that caught our attention.

