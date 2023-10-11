Clay it cool

Ajsal O A By

Express News Service

KOCHI: On the banks of the Eroor Canal, amid the serene evening breeze, Yadhu Krishnan is teaching a pupil the art of pottery. He shows her just the right angle to carve designs on her first terracotta creation. A successful, however rustic, flower vase. A beautiful maiden effort.

Chairs and tables are strewn around, seemingly without order, at the back side of the vibrant Terra Crafts Studio. Under the leadership of passionate potter Yadhu, the studio has been organising regular workshops for all those who have taken a passing fancy for pottery.

“A one-day workshop is apt for those who want to experience the art form at least once. It is beautiful to see people’s expressions when a shape emerges from the clay. For everyone that experience is different and something special,” says Yadhu.

The potter master is a graduate in product designing from Coimbatore and brings a unique blend of expertise and a deep-rooted love for pottery to this creative space. The front is a spacious hall adorned with a variety of pots and sculptures. This area serves as the main sales space. The studio is arranged with six pottery wheels and two large tables for classes. Yadhu, like a proud teacher, has displayed many works crafted by his students along with some professional pieces of his and his father.

“We started our journey a year ago and became active on Instagram a few months back. Now, it’s wonderful to see more people discovering us and experiencing art right here.”

For those curious about pottery but not ready to commit to a longer course, Terra Crafts offers daily workshops. These one-time experiences, priced at ₹1,450, provide a hands-on introduction to the world of pottery. For those who are captivated by the artistry after one workshop, Terra Crafts also offers extensive courses such as the 15-day hand-building programme and the 20-day wheel-throwing sessions. These courses allow one to deepen their skills and explore various facets of pottery and clay modelling. For those who want to take their passion to the next level, whether through sculpting and crafting by hand or mastering the precise art of wheel throwing, Yadhu says, these courses offer a good base.

According to Yadhu, pottery for many is something beyond art. “Almost every day, people come seeking firsthand experiences. It is a creative process with a therapeutic and healing touch to many. Also, after the workshop, many express feeling significantly less stressed,” he beams.

Artist V K Jayan at his studio

For Yadhu, during the process of pottery, his mind is entirely focused on a single thing. “This concentration has a profound effect. It fosters creative awakening, supports stress management, and seamlessly transforms pottery into an effective tool for healing. I think that is why many join us for the one-day workshop,” says Yadhu.

Up to 20 people can attend the sessions at a time in the studio. “First, we started our classes indoors. However, I decided to develop this area, taking advantage of the beautiful canal view and the soothing wind. Now, its serene ambience has become something truly unique,” shares Yadhu.

Terra Crafts also offers a wide range of pottery for sale, starting from simple pots priced at `50 to intricate sculptures valued at `15,000. Yadhu’s father and famous terracotta artist V K Jayan, manages the small factory that produces these art pieces. Jayan has been a skilled potter for the past 32 years. The factory employs 12 dedicated workers and specialises in producing customised sculptures.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: On the banks of the Eroor Canal, amid the serene evening breeze, Yadhu Krishnan is teaching a pupil the art of pottery. He shows her just the right angle to carve designs on her first terracotta creation. A successful, however rustic, flower vase. A beautiful maiden effort. Chairs and tables are strewn around, seemingly without order, at the back side of the vibrant Terra Crafts Studio. Under the leadership of passionate potter Yadhu, the studio has been organising regular workshops for all those who have taken a passing fancy for pottery. “A one-day workshop is apt for those who want to experience the art form at least once. It is beautiful to see people’s expressions when a shape emerges from the clay. For everyone that experience is different and something special,” says Yadhu. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The potter master is a graduate in product designing from Coimbatore and brings a unique blend of expertise and a deep-rooted love for pottery to this creative space. The front is a spacious hall adorned with a variety of pots and sculptures. This area serves as the main sales space. The studio is arranged with six pottery wheels and two large tables for classes. Yadhu, like a proud teacher, has displayed many works crafted by his students along with some professional pieces of his and his father. “We started our journey a year ago and became active on Instagram a few months back. Now, it’s wonderful to see more people discovering us and experiencing art right here.” For those curious about pottery but not ready to commit to a longer course, Terra Crafts offers daily workshops. These one-time experiences, priced at ₹1,450, provide a hands-on introduction to the world of pottery. For those who are captivated by the artistry after one workshop, Terra Crafts also offers extensive courses such as the 15-day hand-building programme and the 20-day wheel-throwing sessions. These courses allow one to deepen their skills and explore various facets of pottery and clay modelling. For those who want to take their passion to the next level, whether through sculpting and crafting by hand or mastering the precise art of wheel throwing, Yadhu says, these courses offer a good base. According to Yadhu, pottery for many is something beyond art. “Almost every day, people come seeking firsthand experiences. It is a creative process with a therapeutic and healing touch to many. Also, after the workshop, many express feeling significantly less stressed,” he beams. Artist V K Jayan at his studio For Yadhu, during the process of pottery, his mind is entirely focused on a single thing. “This concentration has a profound effect. It fosters creative awakening, supports stress management, and seamlessly transforms pottery into an effective tool for healing. I think that is why many join us for the one-day workshop,” says Yadhu. Up to 20 people can attend the sessions at a time in the studio. “First, we started our classes indoors. However, I decided to develop this area, taking advantage of the beautiful canal view and the soothing wind. Now, its serene ambience has become something truly unique,” shares Yadhu. Terra Crafts also offers a wide range of pottery for sale, starting from simple pots priced at `50 to intricate sculptures valued at `15,000. Yadhu’s father and famous terracotta artist V K Jayan, manages the small factory that produces these art pieces. Jayan has been a skilled potter for the past 32 years. The factory employs 12 dedicated workers and specialises in producing customised sculptures. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp