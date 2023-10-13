A devoted Jew & Muslim’s enduring bond

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, one person, whose life exemplifies the harmony and love between a devoted Jew and a devout Muslim, is disheartened. Thaha Ibrahim, who served as the trusted aide of Sarah Cohen of Jew Town in Mattancherry for more than 35 years, regards the conflict as something that should never have occurred.

“This conflict can’t be solely attributed to religion. I would describe it as primarily a political issue,” said Thaha, the caretaker of Sarah Cohen’s house.

He has maintained contact with the Cochin Jews who migrated to Israel, reassuring that all his acquaintances are safe. He fondly remembers his life alongside Sarah Cohen, where they respected each other’s religious beliefs. He reflects on their harmonious coexistence, sharing, “I never brought any halal meat into Sarah Aunty’s house, nor did she force me to have anything kosher.”

Thaha added, “Sarah’s aunt’s relatives have property rights and have visited many times. I have been entrusted with the shop.” After Sarah Cohen’s passing in 2019, he felt as though he had lost a maternal figure. His desire is to see the house transformed into a museum that would exhibit the unique lifestyle of the Jewish community in Kochi.

Meanwhile, M C Praveen, the caretaker of Paradesi Synagogue said, “All the Jews who had migrated to Israel from Kochi are safe. They are all living in areas that are far from the conflict zone.”

He added, “The Israeli government has called up all youth to report to the army bases for enlistment to boost the army’s strength. We are all praying for their safety.”

