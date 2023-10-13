Home Cities Kochi

Cinema Day: Multiplexes offer film tickets at 99

Representational image. (Photo | Pexels)

KOCHI: Marking National Cinema Day, multiplexes in the state are offering multiplex experience for just Rs 99 on Friday. Be it the Mammootty-starrer Kannur Squad, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan or the sci-fi movie The Creator, film buffs are in for a treat light on the wallet.Any normal screen, except 4D, IMAX, reclining seats, etc., can be booked at the special price.

Last year, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) decided to celebrate a national day for cinema to woo moviegoers back to theatres. September 23 was celebrated with ticket prices slashed to just Rs 75. The special day was created to celebrate the reopening of cinema halls after the extended Covid lockdowns.

This year, on October 13 over 4,000 screens, including popular cinema chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, are participating in the festivities.According to data, last year, a remarkable 65 lakh people flocked to the theatres on Cinema Day, the highest theatre attendance of the year for the Indian cinema industry. Those interested can book tickets via BookMyShow, Paytm or the respective cinema chain websites.

