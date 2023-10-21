Taste of Tibet @ Kochi's Centre Square Mall

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Momos aren’t something new for Kochiites. The steaming Tibetan delicacy first found its way to people’s stomachs and hearts in places like Ladakh, Darjeeling, Dharamshala, Sikkim, and, finally, Delhi. It didn’t take much time for the scrumptious little dumplings to become a comfort snack down south.

Today, one can spot momo stalls in every nook and cranny of Kochi. But what about authentic, handmade ones? Hmm, those are quite rare. Momo & Me, located in the COAST food at Centre Square Mall on MG Road, is a must-visit place for the real deal.

Upon entering, from the busy counter, Chef Arun Tamang welcomes with an explainer on the nuances of momos. He elaborates on momos, dumplings, and dim sum. “Dumplings and momos are the same, but dim sums are slightly different, as the dough is thinner, semi-transparent,” he smiles.

With the briefing done, we get down to business. Arun brings out the super-crunchy ‘prawn kurkure’ momos. Nope, it’s got nothing to do with the savoury brand; the title only intends to highlight the crunchy texture.

Instead of using minced prawns, the chef has uses pieces, so there is something to actually bite on. “After making the momo, it is then transferred to a batter and on top of that panko breadcrumbs are added. Then it’s deep-fried,” says Arun.

The accompanying sauces add zing to the dish – Schezwan, spring onion, and a fragrant one made of chilli flakes. Though the classic Tibetan version is mostly made of yak meat, they come with a wide variety of fillings in India. Arun offers a platter consisting of chicken steamed, beef fried, and prawn pan-fried momos. And, of course, the killer sauces.

“Beef momos are full of fat. However, the kind you get in Kerala does not ooze out that goodness of the meat when fried,” adds Arun, who is clearly not happy with the meat available here. “To enhance the flavour, chopped onion, spring, and ginger are added and mixed with oyster sauce.”

Next up is the combo platter, with noodles and rice, with chicken momo dipped in spicy mayo. Arun also brings out veggie sizzlers. Steamy rice is served with a variety of momos. With a happy tummy, I give Arun a thumbs-up.



