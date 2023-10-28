Kerala Blasters fans gift win to Ivan ‘ashan’

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: They craved for more than just a victory. Beyond making progress in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table, Kerala Blasters players and fans wanted to turn Friday’s match against Odisha FC into an occasion to welcome back head coach Ivan Vukomanovic after serving out a 10-match ban.

And they achieved just that, with the team sealing a thrilling 2-1 win at the JNI stadium.

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic celebrating the victory against Odisha FC along with team centre back Ruivah V Hormipam at JNI Stadium

The fans, who laid the groundwork by creating an electrifying atmosphere for players, seemed to be solely focused on celebrating the homecoming of Ivan, who they affectionately call ‘ashan’ (master).“This victory is the gift we wanted to give our ashan.

The mosaic tifo and deafening screams served as a testament to how much we missed him. This victory is for our coach,” said Karun K Appu, a fan from Cherthala, when asked about the team’s performance.

Despite having several opportunities in the first half, the team failed to convert. However, they came back with renewed vigour in the second half. A stunning goal by captain Adrian Luna helped them take the lead. The fans erupted in celebration, giving the coach and team a standing ovation.

“The Blasters performance today was unlike what we have seen in the last four matches. Under the guidance of Vukomanovic, the team played with confidence. The coach’s tactical acumen and vision were on full display, and the team put on a stunning performance,” said Rahul, a fan from Thrissur.

