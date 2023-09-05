Home Cities Kochi

What's in a name: Angamaly- ancient trade centre or bloody battle zone?

Weekly column on the history of place names.

Published: 05th September 2023 08:38 AM

Manjaly Thodu in Angamaly connected the region to Muziris port

By Manikandan Poickadan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Located on the banks of the Periyar, Angamaly is well-known for its rich cultural heritage and, of course, its delectable cuisine and effervescent vibe, slices of which was presented in the film ‘Angamaly Diaries’. Besides being close to Adi Shankara’s birthplace, Kalady, Angamaly has been one of the foremost centres of Christianity in Kerala. It is believed that St Thomas came from the Kodungallur port or Muziris to the region via the Manjaly Thodu waterway in Angamaly, from where he headed to Malayattoor.  

Now, coming to the toponymic history of Angamaly, Father Pius Malekandathil of the Syro-Malabar Church says the name may have originated from ‘anke (there)’ and ‘mali (port or land)’. “Angamaly was a significant trade centre in ancient times, as the Manjaly Thodu waterway connected it to the port of Muziris,”said Father Pius, who is a professor at the Centre for Historical Studies, JNU, Delhi.  

“In ancient times, when traders used this waterway, directions to land were given as “anke mali (port that way). That’s probably how the place got the name.” Devaki, a local resident, recalls childhood stories that suggest the name Angamaly may have originated from battles between erstwhile kingdoms. In olden times, ‘angam’ meant battle and ‘mali’ land or plains,” she says. “Subsequently, ‘anga-mali’ or ‘battleground’ became Angamaly.” 

Dr Jomon Thachil, co-author of ‘Angamaly Rekhakal’, agrees with the ‘maly’ part, but has a slightly different take. “The archdeacon in the area commanded hundreds of warriors, believed to be some of the earliest Christians who trained in weaponry in Kerala,” he notes. “The place may have got from ‘anka kasarathu’ or war drills they warriors practised here with much bravado.”

What’s in a name
