Odiya youth brews Mollywood aspirations at Fort Kochi teashop

Heera Hari By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the bustling streets of Fort Kochi’s Statue Junction, amidst the aroma of freshly brewed tea, one can find a young man whose aspirations extend far beyond the confines of his current occupation. Chandu Nayak, a 21-year-old aspiring actor hailing from the town of Bhajanagar in Gajam district, Orissa, has been ardently pursuing his dreams in the face of numerous challenges and setbacks.

Acting has been Chandu’s lifelong passion, stemming from his childhood days. Growing up in a lower-middle-class family with a farming background, he held onto the dream of stepping into the spotlight. At the tender age of 12, driven by an unwavering determination, Chandu took a risky leap of faith.

He stole Rs 400 from his household and embarked on a journey to Bhubaneswar, seeking an opportunity to audition for acting roles. Despite his talent and performance, his dreams were crushed when the organisers demanded money in exchange for a chance.

“I went for a lot of auditions in Orissa, and despite having good acting skills, I was asked for money to get a chance, and since I’m from a really poor family background, it was hard for me to collect money for auditions,” says Chandu.

Determined to find a path to success, Chandu made his way to the city of Fort Kochi, accompanied by a close friend. With an educational background limited to Class 8, he found work as a hotel boy at Stephen’s teashop in Statue Junction, where he toiled tirelessly to make ends meet. Although his days were occupied with tea-serving duties, his burning desire to pursue acting continued to fuel his spirit. Things took a turn for Chandu when he decided to participate in an acting and modelling audition in Mumbai. Against all odds, he managed to secure a gold medal that served as a ray of hope in his arduous journey.

“I got to know about the casting call for the Radha Krishna serial in Mumbai through a Facebook post, and with my savings till then, I went to Mumbai again for the auditions and was selected for the role of Krishna’s friend. This was around February 2022, and the shooting lasted for 2 months,” says Chandu. This breakthrough opened doors for him in the industry.

“I wanted to go ahead with my love for acting, and so in December 2022, I participated in a body-building competition organised by Modelling Films and Dance Federation, which was held in Mumbai,” says Chandu. Directors began to take notice of his talent since then, resulting in opportunities in Gujarati and Hindi movies, including a significant role in the Hindi film “Bangladesh Colony” and appearances in two web series.

For Chandu, the world of Malayalam cinema holds a special place in his heart. He admires the iconic actor Mohanlal and dreams of an opportunity to showcase his talent in Mollywood films or serials. Despite the challenges he faces and the uncertainties that lie ahead, Chandu remains resolute in his dedication to his craft. It is learnt that a Mollywood film director has approached Chandu offering a role. “I hope it works out. I look forward to making a grand entry in Mollywood,” Chandu says.

