Royal enfield bullet is back with a thump

The thumping sound and vintage appearance have always held a unique place in the hearts of Royal Enfield lovers. Even after decades, the vessel of nostalgia that the RE has created is still fresh in the minds of millions. The sentiment and aura Royal Enfield has cultivated are unlikely to wane anytime soon, as the recently launched Royal Enfield Bullet 350 serves as a true embodiment of a design philosophy from yesteryear, reminding us of the golden age of motorcycling.

After spending a week navigating congested city traffic and cruising along endless highways astride this iconic machine, one thing becomes abundantly clear: Royal Enfield has not only excelled in preserving its vintage aesthetics but has also prioritised rider comfort.

Powered by a modern and globally acclaimed 349cc air-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is poised to be the dream bike for many. The signature thumping sound emanating from its exhaust turns every ride into a memorable journey, an auditory experience that resonates with the soul of both the rider and the machine.

Fuel-injected, it produces 20.2bhp at 6100 rpm and 27Nm torque at 4000 rpm, resulting in strong low-end grunt, super smooth linear power delivery, and a ride that’s both refined and invigorating. With a primary balancer shaft to cut down vibrations, it feels responsive and refined, while its gear shifting is crisp and smooth thanks to an optimised 5-speed gearbox, ensuring a superlative ride experience.

Another standout feature of the RE 350 is its chassis design, which is designed for predictable handling and manoeuvrability and is more rigid than on previous Bullets, which encourages confidence at higher cornering speeds and feels planted on straight roads. This is enhanced by large diameter 41mm front forks and wider section tyres (100/90-19 at the front and 120/80-18 at the rear) as compared to past Bullet versions.

Another important aspect is the single bench seat. In combination with the suspension, it ensures a more comfortable and plush ride. Redesigned mudguards and a marked improvement in proportion, stance, and aesthetic balance of the motorcycle give it a subtly evolved style. Since the motorcycle has a 300mm disc brake fitted at the front and 270mm disc or drum brake options at the rear, applying brakes while riding at a speed of 100 kmph ensures clear stability.

The 2023 Bullet 350 is released in three distinct editions, all handcrafted with a premium finish -- Bullet Military Red, Military Black, and Bullet Standard. Though the Enfield puts much focus on the safety aspect, it disappointed this time as the vehicle lacks accessories, including a crash guard. Another con noted was the incorrect digital fuel indicator. Even when the fuel tank was filled, it gave a faulty signal sometimes.

While the Enfield gives much importance to safety features, it shouldn’t compromise on the crash guard and other basic accessories. All three editions are built with a distinctive 13-litre teardrop tank and the traditional Royal Enfield casquette that houses a new headlamp along with the signature “tiger eyes”—pilot lights—an enduring feature on Royal Enfield motorcycles since 1954. More contemporary touches include the new digi-analogue instrument cluster that houses an LCD information panel and a USB charging point mounted below the handlebar.

Engine specs

MAXIMUM POWER: 20.2 BHP @ 6100 RPM (14.87 KW)

MAXIMUM TORQUE: 27 NM @ 4000 RPM

CLUTCH: WET, MULTI-PLATE

GEARBOX: 5 SPEED CONSTANT MESH

ENGINE START: ELECTRIC

Dimensions

WHEELBASE: 1390 MM

GROUND CLEARANCE: 170 MM

LENGTH: 2110 MM

SEAT HEIGHT: * 805 MM

GROSS VEHICLE WEIGHT: 375KG

FUEL CAPACITY: 13 LTR

Ex-showroom prices

Rs 1,73,562 for military black and red

Rs 1,97,436 for standard

Rs 2,15,801 for bullet black gold

