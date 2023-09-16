Dumpling delight: Here's some recipes for Vinayakar Chaturthi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Vinayakar Chaturthi is just around the corner, move over from your usual sweet and savoury kozhukatta, and indulge in these sumptuous alternative recipes. Home chefs offer a unique list of these wrapped wonders this festive season.

Mango Modak

By Indira Narayan

Ingredients

Cashew-nut powder: 1 cup

Mango pulp: 1/2 a cup

Milk powder: 1/2 a cup

Powdered sugar: 2 tbsp (optional) Ghee: 1 tbsp

Saffron threads: A pinch soaked in 1 tbsp of milk for garnish

Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a heavy-bottomed pan.

Heat the pan in low flame and stir the mixture for a while.

Keep adding ghee at regular intervals and continue stirring, until the mixture rolls into a ball. Once it rolls into a ball, take it out and let it cool down. Pour the mixture into a modak mould to give it the desired shape and take it out. Finally, garnish the prepared modak with saffron.

PandanModak

By Kiran G Thomas

Ingredients

Filling

Grated coconut: 2 cups

Jaggery: 1 cup, Cardamom: 4, Nutmeg: a pinch

Ghee: 1 tsp, Pandan leaves extract: 2 tsp

Outer cover

Rice flour: 1 cup

Water: 1 cup, Salt: a pinch

Ghee: 1 tsp + 1 tsp for greasing

METHOD

Add ghee to a hot pan. Sauté jaggery, and coconut and mix well till it thickens. Add cardamom and nutmeg. Boil water with salt and ghee. Mix in the flour. Knead into a soft non-sticky dough when hot. Mix the pandan leaves extract thoroughly. Divide the dough into 11 balls. Cover with a damp cloth.

Spread each dough and place the coconut filling. Bring the corners together to make pleats. Steam for 10-12 minutes. Remove after 5 minutes and serve.

Saffron Modak

By Kiran G Thomas

Ingredients

Filling

Grated coconut: 2 cups

Jaggery: 1 cup, Cardamom: 4

Nutmeg: a pinch

Ghee: 1 tsp,

Method

Add ghee to a hot pan. Sauté jaggery, coconut, and saffron until they blend well and turn thick. Do not overcook. Excess moisture should not be there in the pan. Add cardamom and nutmeg and turn off the stove.

Boil 1 cup of water with salt and ghee. Add the flour and give a good mix. When it is hot knead it into a soft non-sticky yet smooth crack-free dough. Sprinkle with hot water. Divide the dough to make 11 equal-sized balls. Cover it with a damp cloth.

Saffron: 2 tsp

Outer cover

Rice flour: 1 cup

Water: 1 cup

Salt: a pinch

Ghee: 1 tsp + 1tsp for greasing

Once the coconut filling has cooled down, take each ball to your palm and smoothen it to a crack-free softball. Make a dent in a circular dough. Then spread the dough to make a thin discussing thumb and forefinger. Make pleats at a distance of 1/2 inch on the outer side of the disc. Place the coconut in the centre. Bring the pleats and join them carefully. Steam them in a steam basket in a pressure cooker for 10 to 12 minutes. After 5 minutes remove them and keep them in the tray.

Dry Fruits Modak

By Parul Bhatt

Ingredients

Figs: 6, Seedless dates: 8

Almonds: 15-16, Walnuts: 1 tsp

Pistachios: 5

Cashewnuts: 10

Rose water: 1.5 tbsp

Khus Khus: 1 tsp

Desiccated coconut: 1 tsp

Ghee: 1 tbsp, Raisins: 10

Cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Cinnamon powder: ¼ tsp

Method

Put the nuts in a food processor. Process them into a slightly coarse powder. Set them aside.

Add the pitted dates, figs, and rose water to the processor and blitz them until they come together like soft dough. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients. Grease the modak mould with ghee.

Fill the dough mixture into the mould, close it, and trim off excess dough. Gently unmould and it is ready to be served.

Coconut Rose Modak

By Indira Narayan

Ingredients

Desiccated coconut: 1/4 cups

Condensed milk: 1/2 cup

Beetroot juice: 1/2 tsp

Cardamom powder: a pinch

Rose essence: 1/4 tsp

Pistachio (crushed)

Ghee: 2 tbsp

Method

Heat condensed milk, coconut and beetroot juice in a heavy bottom pan. Cook on low flame and stir till it comes together.

Add a little ghee and when it becomes like a ball, switch off the stove.

Grease the modak mould with ghee. Pinch a small portion of the dough and push it from the bottom. Press tightly. Gently open the modak mould.

Roll the modak over the crushed pistachios.

(Inputs by Archita Raghu, Diya Maria George and Sonu M Kothari)

