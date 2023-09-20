Home Cities Kochi

Punjab native dead, four injured in explosion at chemical plant in Kakkanad

Pipe burst suspected to be the cause of blast | 25 workers were inside the factory 

Published: 20th September 2023 06:59 AM

Fire and Rescue Services officials inspecting the accident spot at Nitta Gelatin in Kakkanad | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  One person was killed, while four were injured in an explosion at Nitta Gelatin India Ltd’s plant inside KINFRA Industrial Park near Kakkanad on Tuesday evening. Punjab native Rajan Morangu, 30, was blown to pieces in the explosion. Najeeb, 48, of Kakkanad, Saneesh, 46, of Thrikkakara, besides Assam natives Pankaj, 36, and Kausuve, 36, suffered injuries. Of them, Najeeb and Saneesh, suffered extensive internal bleeding in their stomachs, and were admitted to a private hospital near Kakkanad for surgery. Pankaj and Kausuve suffered fractures.

Nitta Gelatin is engaged in the manufacture and sale of gelatin, ossein (a protein), dicalcium phosphate (DCP) and collagen peptide. 

Fire and Rescue Services officials said the explosion took place near the passage leading from the plant to the canteen. 

“As per our preliminary investigation, the blast was caused after a condensation pipe connected to the furnace burst. The five people were walking to the canteen to have dinner at the time of the accident,” said an official with the Thrikkakara fire station.

Around 25 workers were inside the factory at the time of the blast. “Unlike other days, the workers did not go to have dinner in a group. If they had, the toll would have been much higher,” said the official.

City Police Commissioner A Akbar and revenue department officials visited the spot immediately after the incident. The Infopark police have registered a case and launched a probe. 

“We will collect CCTV camera footage from the plant. The reason for the pipe burst is yet to be ascertained,” said Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby.

Internal probe begins
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd’s spokesperson said the company has launched an internal probe. 
“Only a detailed probe will reveal the exact cause of the blast,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

