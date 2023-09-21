Major changes planned for Ernakulam Junction rly station redevelopment 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the redevelopment work of the Ernakulam South railway station (Junction) is progressing, some changes have been effected at the station. To develop the main station building at the western entry, the existing station building will be demolished.

Hence, the existing ticket counters at the building will be shifted to the existing reservation office complex. The existing vehicle parking will be closed and shifted. Two-wheeler parking will be below the Metro viaduct between Metro pillars No 744 to 750 and the vacant area opposite Metro Pillar number: 748A to 750 from Saturday.

Car parking will be on the Alappuzha side, in front of railway quarters (Entry: Metro pillar no: 747) and behind the Railway Claims Tribunal Office (Entry: Metro pillar no: 751A). The exit will be via Kalathiparambu Road (Shalimar Hotel Road) from Monday.

Additional car or two-wheeler parking is available at the second entry (Eastern Side) under GCDA parking. The main entrance of the station building will be closed.

The new entrance will be between the RMS office and the Officers’ Rest House (present emergency exit) from Monday.

