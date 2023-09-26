CIAL to unveil seven  mega projects for infra development

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), which manages Kochi airport, the fourth busiest in India in terms of international traffic, is set to unveil seven mega-projects focused on infrastructure development, security and easing passenger movement on October 2.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the projects at a function to be held on the cargo terminal premises. The projects are: A new import cargo terminal, implementation of the DigiYatra software developed by CIAL, modernisation of airport emergency service, phase-1 expansion of international terminal (T-3), the golf tourism project, Aero Lounges as well as the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS).

The projects aim to endorse ‘Flying into Tomorrow’, CIAL’s new vision of infrastructure development. “CIAL is on the cusp of a transformative journey, launching seven mega projects that redefine our development trajectory,” said S Suhas, CIAL MD. “We intend to cover a spectrum of enhancements, from elevating passenger experience to modernisation, while championing green energy initiatives. The seven strategic endeavours signify a new era for CIAL and will propel us towards becoming one of the country’s finest airports,” he said.

Projects

Terminal expansion: A new apron at the northern flank of the existing pier of Terminal 3 sprawling over 15 lakh square feet, along with a terminal expansion spanning 5 lakh square feet will be built. As per CIAL, the phase heralds a substantial increase in aircraft parking bays to 44, incorporating eight additional aerobridges.

Import cargo terminal: The project is touted to elevate southern India as a dominant cargo hub, catapulting CIAL’s annual cargo capacity to 2 lakh tonnes. It will also allow CIAL to repurpose the current international cargo space only for export, giving a fillip to the government’s intervention in promoting the state’s farm produce.

‘0484 Luxury Aero Lounge’: It will be the country’s biggest airport lounge facility spanning 50,000 square feet. The transit accommodation facility will have 42 guest rooms, bridging international, domestic, and business jet terminals with meeting spaces and workspaces, allowing seamless business operations within the airport’s confines.

DigiYatra: It aims to aid passengers with seamless and paperless airport entry. The software used in the cutting-edge face recognition technology has been developed by CIAL’s IT and Communication department. The core software platform integrates with airline and airport systems and the central DigiYatra platform.

Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Force: The state-of-the-art project will see induction of two modern Austria-made fire tenders into CIAL’s existing fleet, besides an array of sophisticated utility vehicles. Perimeter Intrusion Detection System: PIDS is a robust electronic surveillance enhancement programme designed to detect any unauthorised entry into the airport operational area.

Golf tourism: Managed by the airport, the state’s only 18-hole golf course spanning 136 acres will be utilised for hospitality service. The plan is to develop waterfront cottages, a party/conference hall, sports facilities and a motel, to unlock the full potential of golf tourism.

CIAL AGM DECLARES 35 PC DIVIDEND



Kochi: After recording the highest gross revenue, CIAL is planning to implement projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in 2023–24. CIAL has recorded the highest turnover and profit in its history in 2022–23, with a total turnover of Rs 770.91 crore and a net profit of Rs 265.08 crore. The company raised Rs 478.22 crore through rights issue, and the share of the Kerala govt in the company rose to 33.38% from 32.43%. The CIAL AGM approved a dividend of 35% for 2022–23 to be paid to its shareholders, which will be Rs 167.38 crore. Ministers P Rajeeve, and K Rajan, CIAL managing director S Suhas, directors E K Bharat Bhushan, Aruna Sundararajan, N V George, E M Babu, and P Muhammadali, attended the meeting.

