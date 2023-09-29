Home Cities Kochi

M K Sanu’s complete works to be released in 12 volumes by Samooh

The books comprise letters, images, and QR scanning codes for audio/video references, along with  poetry, drama, and short stories.

M K Sanu (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Writer  M K Sanu’s entire works are set to be released in 12 volumes by Samooh, a cooperative social enterprise based in Kochi, under the title ‘Sampoorna Krithikal of M K Sanu’.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the multimedia book on October 2 at Town Hall in  Kochi. These books also includes QR codes that will redirect to the audio-visual gallery available online.

“Answers to the questions from readers have been made into short videos by the author. The readers can also scan the QR code on  the book for the video of Sanu Master on the topic,” said Chandran Pillai, chairman of GCDA, at a press conference on Thursday. “It  will be published in a multimedia book format,” he added.

The books comprise letters, images, and QR scanning codes for audio/video references, along with  poetry, drama, and short stories. Sanu Master has written books in all genres of literature, including autobiographies, children’s literature, literary criticism, linguistics, literary studies, travelogues, biographies, and memoirs.

It consists of a total of 10,347 pages in 12 volumes. The cost of the entire volume is  fixed at Rs 14,790. The drama presentations, poems, and brief information on the work of Sanu Master are available on  www.sanumash.com. 

The book has been published as part of the Gurupurnima project by the Social Entrepreneurs Co-operative Society ‘Samooh’. Organising  committee chairman C N Mohanan, president G B John, C B Venugopal, Dr Mini Priya and M Krishnadas attended the press conference.

