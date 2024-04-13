On a sweet note

KOCHI: When you think of Vishu, the first thing that comes to our mind are kaineetam, Vishu kani, konna poovu, and vishu kodi. Amidst these cherished rituals, one aspect that stands out as the centrepiece of every celebration is sadhya. This feast is never complete without indulging in payasam. Here,TNIE lists out payasam recipes to elevate your festivities.
JACKFRUIT PAYASAM
Ingredients
Jackfruit paste - 1.5 cup
Jaggery - as needed
First Coconut milk - 3/4 cup
Second coconut milk - 1 .5 cup
Cardamom powder - 1tsp
Ghee - 2 tbsp
Cashew nuts, raisins and fried coconut for seasoning
Method: Choose a well-ripened Jackfruit. Remove the seeds, and grind the flesh into a fine paste. Add the jackfruit paste, jaggery syrup, 1 tbsp ghee into a thick bottom pan. Mix well and cook until it gets thickened. Add the second coconut milk and cook until it starts thickening. Then add the first coconut milk and stir in low flame. Add some cardamom powder and fried coconut pieces. Splutter some cashew nuts and raisins in ghee and sprinkle it on top of payasam before serving.
MANGO PAYASAM
Ingredients
Ripe mangoes - 2
Raw rice (unakkalari) - 1/4 cup
Milk - 1/4 cup to dilute the mango paste
Full cream milk - 3/4 litre
Amul fresh cream- 1/2 cup
Condensed Milk - 1/4 cup
Method: Cut mangoes into small pieces and cook them well. Then grind it into a fine paste. Cook the rice and keep it aside. Boil 1-litre of thick milk, 1/4 cup condensed milk and the cooked rice on low flame and thicken it to about 1 litre. Cook until it thickens and the colour changes to light yellow. Add 1/4 glass of milk to dilute the mango paste and mix it with the thick solution and stir it for about 5 mins. Keep it in the fridge for a thicker texture. Serve the payasam with some chopped mango pieces on top.