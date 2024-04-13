On a sweet note

KOCHI: When you think of Vishu, the first thing that comes to our mind are kaineetam, Vishu kani, konna poovu, and vishu kodi. Amidst these cherished rituals, one aspect that stands out as the centrepiece of every celebration is sadhya. This feast is never complete without indulging in payasam. Here,TNIE lists out payasam recipes to elevate your festivities.

JACKFRUIT PAYASAM

Ingredients

Jackfruit paste - 1.5 cup

Jaggery - as needed

First Coconut milk - 3/4 cup

Second coconut milk - 1 .5 cup

Cardamom powder - 1tsp

Ghee - 2 tbsp

Cashew nuts, raisins and fried coconut for seasoning

Method: Choose a well-ripened Jackfruit. Remove the seeds, and grind the flesh into a fine paste. Add the jackfruit paste, jaggery syrup, 1 tbsp ghee into a thick bottom pan. Mix well and cook until it gets thickened. Add the second coconut milk and cook until it starts thickening. Then add the first coconut milk and stir in low flame. Add some cardamom powder and fried coconut pieces. Splutter some cashew nuts and raisins in ghee and sprinkle it on top of payasam before serving.

MANGO PAYASAM

Ingredients

Ripe mangoes - 2

Raw rice (unakkalari) - 1/4 cup

Milk - 1/4 cup to dilute the mango paste

Full cream milk - 3/4 litre

Amul fresh cream- 1/2 cup

Condensed Milk - 1/4 cup

Method: Cut mangoes into small pieces and cook them well. Then grind it into a fine paste. Cook the rice and keep it aside. Boil 1-litre of thick milk, 1/4 cup condensed milk and the cooked rice on low flame and thicken it to about 1 litre. Cook until it thickens and the colour changes to light yellow. Add 1/4 glass of milk to dilute the mango paste and mix it with the thick solution and stir it for about 5 mins. Keep it in the fridge for a thicker texture. Serve the payasam with some chopped mango pieces on top.