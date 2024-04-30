Karnataka boy's brush with danger: The risks of nitrogen-infused 'smoke biscuits'

KOCHI: If you are an active social media user, you would have come across the viral video of a boy consuming dry ice from an exhibition stall in Davangere, a city in Karnataka, and was allegedly reported dead. The clip shows the counter was named ‘Smoke Biscuits’ and the vendor served the child a smoky liquid. The child screamed immediately after consuming it. Upon fact checking, it has been proven that the boy had consumed smoke biscuits which contain nitrogen and not dry ice which is nothing but frozen carbon dioxide.

Liquid nitrogen and dry ice are harmful. Dry ice’s temperature can drop as low as -196 degrees Celsius and liquid nitrogen to -78.5 degrees Celsius. They get their names from the thick white vapour they produce in your mouth as you consume them at room temperature. Both are freezing agents commonly used in the preparation and preservation of food.

“Nitrogen causes irritable bowel syndrome resulting in cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhoea,” says Divya Sathyaraj, nutritionist and founder of Mahilmathi Iyakkam, an NGO that provides nutritious food free of cost to people in the lower income group. The other harmful reactions of nitrogen in human body are headache, stomach ache, acidity, perioral inflammation (pink patches around the mouth), swelling of lips and tongue, and skin allergies such as rashes, she adds.

In the city, an eight-year-old boy visited Divya’s clinic with similar symptoms of perioral inflammation, throat itching and other accompanying symptoms. While she treated the kid she notes, “Children grab the first bite of any food that looks appetising and tastes yummy. Now that it is time for summer vacation, I am concerned that they might eat anything that looks interesting and exciting.”