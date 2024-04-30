Westfalia Fruit expands Avocado trade in Kerala with local partnership

KOCHI: The world’s leading integrated avocado farming and trading company Westfalia Fruit launched its Kerala trade on Monday through a tie-up with Kochi-based Aeden Fruits International.

The South Africa-based company started its operations in India around two years ago. In 2021, India imported 1,000 tonnes of avocado, which doubled to 2,000 tonnes in 2022 and 4,000 tonnes in 2023. The figures for the first three months of this year point to consumption doubling again to 8,000 tonnes.

According to Ajay T G, Westfalia Fruit General Manager for India, over 50 % of avocado imports into India are by Westfalia.

“With consumption increasing, avocado plantations are mushrooming in the state. Wayanad, Idukki, and Munnar have many such farms,” adds Ajay.