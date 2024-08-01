Sarkare, where’s our money?

No solution

Students say that this year, another problem has cropped up — getting the ‘freeship card’. According to Reshma, both the guidelines and the order issued by the State Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Department mention a ‘freeship card’ that enables students to secure admission without paying tuition and hostel fees upfront. A solution that was envisaged due to the delay in grant disbursement.

“However,” Geethanandan says, “students are unable to register for the card due to technical glitches. One has to upload an Aadhaar card and bank account statement for the purpose into the relevant site. The issue is that the website is not accepting the uploads in any format. Something is very wrong.”

Not enough for hostel

The students also point out that even the amount given as hostel fee is nominal.

“At a time when the fee structure has been increased exponentially to be in tandem with inflation, the grant remains the same,” says Sathisree, who just completed her MSW course.

“To stay in a college hostel, the government pays us `3,500, while it is `3,000 for accommodation outside the campus. It should be noted that `3,000 is given to ST students. For students in the SC category, the amount is `1,500 if they want to get accommodation outside the campus.”

Both Reshma and Sathisree point out that these amount allocated for both categories are too low. For example, take Ernakulam, Reshma says. “In a top-level college, the hostel fee comes between `7,000 and `8,000. Now, you can understand the difference!” they say.

For a student coming from a financially backward family, coming up with the remaining amount is a huge task. “They end up not getting a space in the college hostel and are then forced to look outside,” says Manikandan, coordinator of Adi Shakti Summer School.

Now, many would say there are post-matric hostels to cater to the accommodation needs of these students, he adds. “However, such hostels are very few. In total, there are four post-matric hostels in the entire state. One in Ernakulam (women’s), two in Thiruvananthapuram (one men’s and one women’s) and one in Kozhikode (men’s).”

But the number of students is much higher and what these hostels can accommodate. Adding to Manikandan’s point, Sathisree says, “There have been situations when we had to intervene on behalf of many students and help them find accommodation after they were turned away by the colleges and couldn’t afford facilities outside the campus.”

The issue has grown multiple heads and needs a proper solution, says Geethanandan. “Without a sustainable solution, more and more students will drop out,” he adds.

And it’s not a favour, say the students. After all, “E-grantz is not alms! It is our Constitutional right,” they assert.