Kochi is not smart enough for differently-abled

KOCHI: As I walk carefully along the footpath from Azad Road to Kaloor Metro Station, my white cane brushes the ground ahead in slow wide arcs, checking for any impediments. Every few steps my cane strikes a protruding slab, a loose tile, and warns me of a sudden drop as the footpath comes to an abrupt end, alerting me of a huge step up to the next segment.
To understand if this is a city-wide issue, I decided to check out areas near Maharaja’s College Metro Station, too. Here footpaths are crowded with parked cars, scooters, bicycles and even electrical poles that form an intricate maze. As I focus on my cane and the uneven path, I wonder how other visually impaired individuals and those with other disabilities cope — do they simply adapt to this city’s obstacle course?
Most people with disabilities who have lived in the city for a while unanimously agree that Kochi is not accessible for them, except for select areas like Marine Drive and Fort Kochi.
Jaison Bellarmine, a visually impaired teacher at the School For The Blind in Aluva, says one must stay extremely alert in the city, and even then, danger-free travel is not guaranteed. According to him, footpaths and roads are designed in a way that is much harder to navigate using canes.
“Hoardings are strewn everywhere, even on footpaths. And on top of that, uneven footpaths present another obstacle. Shopkeepers often alter footpaths in front of their stores, but these changes create another barrier. Hoardings placed at lower levels are particularly dangerous. Many had to even visit a hospital and get stitches after walking into protruding billboards,” he explains.
Jaison also recounts one incident where he fell into an uncovered pothole. “It was raining. And I was attempting to walk with my cane while also trying to hold an umbrella. On the footpath between two tall posts, there was a pothole filled with water, I fell in it and got hurt. Does anyone expect a hole on a footpath?” he asks.
Sumi Oommen, a visually impaired resident of Panampilly Nagar, moved to Kochi just recently. She highlights that the city’s infrastructure makes her all the more vulnerable when striving hard to become independent.
Monsoon worsens the situation, she says. “Knee-deep water on the roads forces me to lift my pants and hold up my cane to walk,” she says. “I can’t rely on others every time I go out. Simple wishes like visiting Broadway or Convent Junction remain unfulfilled.”
Sumi points to another issue that often goes unnoticed. “The city already has restrictions on renting apartments to single women. For disabled people, it’s even tougher — many landlords flat-out refuse, even if you have assistance. It took me more than a month to find a place,” says Sumi, who works at a bank.
“Families often prevent visually impaired members from going out alone due to safety concerns. This isn’t the fault of the individuals but reflects the system’s failures. Authorities must ensure the city is accessible and safe for everyone,” she adds.
According to Dr Rashmi Pramod, founder of Jeevaniyam Ayurveda Hospital and Research Centre, another major issue is the unsanitary condition of public toilets. “Sighted individuals can assess cleanliness, but visually impaired people face significant challenges,” she says.
Presh Palicha, a film critic with cerebral palsy, notes that people with disabilities are not a priority for the city and its authorities. “They claim Kochi is a smart city, but we lack even basic amenities,” he says.
He recounts his attempt to meet the mayor at the Kochi Corporation. “The mayor’s office is on the first floor, but there are no lifts or ramps. I couldn’t go up, so the mayor had to come down to meet me,” he says. Imagine, he adds, even the corporation building is not accessible. “How will they make the city even navigable for us?” he asks.
Rajeev Palluruthy, a wheelchair user and secretary of the All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation, criticises the city’s infrastructure development. “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2017, mandates that old buildings have to be made accessible within five years. Yet, in 2024, after seven years, even government offices responsible for enforcing this Act remain inaccessible,” he says.
According to him, the few improvements made are often superficial and comply only with minimal legal requirements. “For example, let’s look at another public building and its premises. Ernakulam Town Hall has been made accessible with a ramp. However, it is too steep, and can cause accidents. Also, the parking lots in the city have zero accessibility. They are often far from lifts and ramps,” he says.
The problems don’t end here. 20-year-old Ron Shanty from Karimugal, who has been hearing impaired since birth, has decided to settle down in Japan after completing his studies. Why?
He explains in sign language, as his mother Sarah Christy Evart, translates.
Ron often tries to communicate with people he meets — shopkeepers, etc — by typing in English or Manglish on his phone. However, many won’t understand even then. “It’s surprising how many people don’t know English. Oftentimes, people are not patient enough to listen. And once they realise we are deaf, they ask us to leave,” he explains.
The mother-son duo has faced many such difficulties due to the lack of support for hearing-impaired individuals in Kochi. “Most driving schools and the Motor Vehicles Department are not accommodating of people with hearing impairment. As per law, hearing-impaired persons can obtain a license. However, here there’s often a reluctance to issue one. I’ve seen officials question why parents pursue licences for their deaf children,” Sarah says.
“Adding to it,” she says, “finding a psychologist who understands sign language in Kochi is nearly impossible. How can these children get proper therapy without professionals who can communicate with them?” she asks.
According to Ron, many of these issues can be alleviated if everyone is trained in sign language. “Sign language is a universal language that transcends barriers. Countries like Japan already incorporate sign language training from a young age,” he explains.
Ron’s perspective is shared by many others, explains his mother. “In countries like Japan, we won’t be seen as less capable. Kerala is losing talented individuals because of these issues,” says Sarah.
Authority explains
According to Kochi mayor M Anilkumar, there is lack of awareness among officials about the need for inclusive infrastructure.
So the corporation is planning a new initiative — SUM-ACA (Sustainable Urban Mobility-Air Quality, Climate Action and Accessibility) — under the Green Urban Mobility Partnership of BMZ (ministry for economic cooperation and development in Germany) and India’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
“The initiative focuses on Subhash Park in Kochi.”
Currently, a survey is being conducted to identify major issues, and a report will be provided to the local corporation. Planned improvements include accessible ramps, leveled footpaths, and braille signboards.
“We are also evaluating how accessible the park is from nearby locations. The project will be a model for similar improvements throughout the city,” mayor adds.
Adarsh Kumar Nair, adviser for the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority, says that though there are various initiatives, efforts often remain incomplete and inadequate. “Ramps are difficult to access, and tactile lines on footpaths are inconsistent. For a sustainable infrastructure, it is imperative to involve persons with disabilities from the early stages of planning,” he explains.
Infra challenges
Difficulty in accessing ramps
Inconsistent tactile lines on footpaths
Uneven footpaths
Signboards obstructing walkways
Illegal parking on footpaths
Unclean toilets
Lack of ramps and lifts in public buildings and parks
Solutions
According to Jaison, one of the public spaces that can be accessed conveniently is the metro station. While staff assistance and tactile tiles help navigate a metro station, there are still challenges for the unfamiliar. “Tactile tiles don’t indicate where the path leads. Audio indicators at key points where one needs to change direction would make navigation much easier than relying solely on Braille scripts,” he says.
Jaison also proposes using QR codes as a cost-effective solution for public spaces, such as metro stations, government offices and bus stops. These QR codes, when scanned, would provide detailed information about bus routes or office locations. “Since most visually impaired people have smartphones, they can use apps to convert the QR code text into audio. Adding small buzzers to identify QR code locations could further enhance accessibility,” he says.
The same buzzer method could also be used while crossing a road, to hint it’s time for pedestrians to cross, notes Jaison. Sumi says employing government-funded volunteers, such as trained ex-servicemen to assist with navigation in busy areas like Broadway and setting up dedicated help desks at bus stops, will also help. Ron suggests making the city more inclusive by promoting and using apps like DSL, which translates typed words into sign language, to improve communication.