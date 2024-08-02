Kochi is not smart enough for differently-abled

Sumi points to another issue that often goes unnoticed. “The city already has restrictions on renting apartments to single women. For disabled people, it’s even tougher — many landlords flat-out refuse, even if you have assistance. It took me more than a month to find a place,” says Sumi, who works at a bank.

“Families often prevent visually impaired members from going out alone due to safety concerns. This isn’t the fault of the individuals but reflects the system’s failures. Authorities must ensure the city is accessible and safe for everyone,” she adds.

According to Dr Rashmi Pramod, founder of Jeevaniyam Ayurveda Hospital and Research Centre, another major issue is the unsanitary condition of public toilets. “Sighted individuals can assess cleanliness, but visually impaired people face significant challenges,” she says.

Presh Palicha, a film critic with cerebral palsy, notes that people with disabilities are not a priority for the city and its authorities. “They claim Kochi is a smart city, but we lack even basic amenities,” he says.

He recounts his attempt to meet the mayor at the Kochi Corporation. “The mayor’s office is on the first floor, but there are no lifts or ramps. I couldn’t go up, so the mayor had to come down to meet me,” he says. Imagine, he adds, even the corporation building is not accessible. “How will they make the city even navigable for us?” he asks.

Rajeev Palluruthy, a wheelchair user and secretary of the All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation, criticises the city’s infrastructure development. “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2017, mandates that old buildings have to be made accessible within five years. Yet, in 2024, after seven years, even government offices responsible for enforcing this Act remain inaccessible,” he says.

According to him, the few improvements made are often superficial and comply only with minimal legal requirements. “For example, let’s look at another public building and its premises. Ernakulam Town Hall has been made accessible with a ramp. However, it is too steep, and can cause accidents. Also, the parking lots in the city have zero accessibility. They are often far from lifts and ramps,” he says.

The problems don’t end here. 20-year-old Ron Shanty from Karimugal, who has been hearing impaired since birth, has decided to settle down in Japan after completing his studies. Why?

He explains in sign language, as his mother Sarah Christy Evart, translates.

Ron often tries to communicate with people he meets — shopkeepers, etc — by typing in English or Manglish on his phone. However, many won’t understand even then. “It’s surprising how many people don’t know English. Oftentimes, people are not patient enough to listen. And once they realise we are deaf, they ask us to leave,” he explains.

The mother-son duo has faced many such difficulties due to the lack of support for hearing-impaired individuals in Kochi. “Most driving schools and the Motor Vehicles Department are not accommodating of people with hearing impairment. As per law, hearing-impaired persons can obtain a license. However, here there’s often a reluctance to issue one. I’ve seen officials question why parents pursue licences for their deaf children,” Sarah says.

“Adding to it,” she says, “finding a psychologist who understands sign language in Kochi is nearly impossible. How can these children get proper therapy without professionals who can communicate with them?” she asks.

According to Ron, many of these issues can be alleviated if everyone is trained in sign language. “Sign language is a universal language that transcends barriers. Countries like Japan already incorporate sign language training from a young age,” he explains.

Ron’s perspective is shared by many others, explains his mother. “In countries like Japan, we won’t be seen as less capable. Kerala is losing talented individuals because of these issues,” says Sarah.