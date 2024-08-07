When death came knocking

But his father Sukumaran and mother Radha went missing along with many in the area. “We never thought it was a disaster-prone area. My father had lived there since his birth and the place was our home. Suddenly, nature played villain. 59 people lost everything on that day, at around 8pm,” Sumod says.

The survivors were given land some 4kms away, where Sumod and the other 24 families have now built new homes. “I still have the house I was constructing at Kavalappara near the landslide site. But it remains untouched. It is now deemed an ecologically fragile area and no one lives there. Wild elephants come down from the forests now. Even Chooralmala was like our place, deemed fit to live. But see what has happened to it,” he exclaims.

Sumod is joined by people from the 24 families on the Chooralmala rescue mission. “We have been there from day one. Because we know the pain. We certainly do know what it is like to search for a loved one, to realise we have lost them forever,” he says.

Pettimudi (2020)

On August 6, 2020, horror rained over Kanan Devan Hill Plantation (KDHP) estate lanes at Pettimudi, a place known as a traveller’s paradise. The living quarters for workers of the plantations were home to Murugesan Murugan for generations.

That fateful night, he and his wife Murugeswari had retired early to bed at around 9pm. Their son Ganesh, a fresh BBA graduate, was watching a movie. His daughter was away in Madurai stranded in a hostel during the lockdown phase. “Around 10pm, my wife woke me up to the whirring sound of a helicopter. Soon, the walls of the apartment came crashing down and roaring waters engulfed our room.

We could hardly move and our son managed to wriggle out. We sent him away with prayers and the plea that he should take care of our daughter,” Murugesan recalls. Ganesh perched himself on a rock some distance away but couldn’t turn his mind away from the cries of his parents. He came back and found them alive and helped them out.

“Soon, help came as some nearby families came our way. They told us that several lives were lost in the place where we lived,” Murugesan says. Two days later, the roads cleared and we were taken to hospital. “Even now, I have to wear a belt on my waist. My wife too has to nurse her broken arm from time to time.”

His family got no proper compensation from either the Kerala government (who claimed the solatium was used for his treatment) or from the Tamil Nadu government (who says Murugesan is not on the survivors’ list). However, they were given 5 cents of land 30km away from Munnar where the company built them a house. “I sold my wife’s wedding chain and got a jeep. Now, we operate that on a rental basis. My wife still works in the estate,” Murugesan says.