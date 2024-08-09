Temporary staff of Palluruthy relief centre languish without six-month pay

KOCHI: Nearly 20 contract staff of the Palluruthy Relief Settlement Centre, functioning under the Kochi corporation, have been suffering without salary for the past six months. The Relief Settlement Centre is home to 140 people, mostly elderly citizens found abandoned on the streets and having psychiatric issues.

“Already there is a shortage of staff here. Key posts like the junior health inspector have been lying vacant for over a year. We’re struggling to make ends meet and we are forced to take up other jobs to sustain the family,” said a staffer on condition of anonymity.

While the contract staff are languishing without wages, the three permanent staff, the superintendent, clerk and office assistant, are getting their salaries on time.

“The temporary staff are appointed on a one-year contract basis. The wages are paid from the corporation’s fund, which has to be approved by the council with the nod of the LSG department. The same got delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct in force,” said an official.

Meanwhile, corporation additional secretary J Muhammed Shafi said the payment would be made in a week. “The issue was discussed in the council three days ago. The file has been sent for the LSGD approval. We hope to settle the payment in a week,” he said.