Four-year-old poet pens world record

KOCHI: Talent knows no bounds, regardless of age. Mehza Nihas, a four-year-old with a keen sense of observation and remarkable grasping power, exemplifies this. Despite her young age, Mehza has already had her poems published in newspapers and magazines and has been honoured by the India Book of Records and the International Book of Records.

Mehza’s journey into poetry began at the age of three. Her mother, Ameena Tanaz, recalls, “One day, bored of playing alone, Mehza asked me to play with her. I was busy cooking and couldn’t join her, so she made up a song about the situation, gave it a tune, and started singing it.” Recognising her talent, her parents encouraged her poetic endeavours.

“Now, her talent is recognised by the International Book of Records,” Ameena proudly adds. Mehza excels in storytelling, poetry recitation, and colouring. She has received certificates from the WizKid National contests and other online events. To date, she has written numerous short poems in English for children.

Her work has appeared in Robin Age children’s newspaper, Magic Pot, and PCM Children’s Magazine. She has also received the Epic Pen Star Award and Pen Smith Award for top writers in India. She credits her mother for motivating and supporting her in developing her poems. As she is still learning to write, Mehza recites her poems, which her mother then transcribes. “Anything under the sky is a topic for her,” says the proud mother.