Kochi Corporation’s SC hostel for women to open soon

KOCHI: Kochi corporation’s SC Hostel – envisaged to provide a safe and affordable place to stay for women, especially those from the scheduled caste community – is set to become functional at Ayyappankavu. The hostel will serve women who are in the city for an extended period of time for work or further education.

“The aim is to offer women a safe and secure accommodation option at an affordable cost in the city. Many women travel to Kochi for work, short-term courses, and study. They can benefit from this initiative. Women from the SC community will be given priority. Those from other categories will also be considered if rooms and beds are available. The facility will be opened to the public soon,” said Sheeba Lal, corporation welfare standing committee chairperson.

The fee structure will be similar to the corporation’s She Lodge located near the Ernakulam North railway station. “Students and working women can rent rooms or dormitories in the new hostel for nine months or a year after submitting the relevant documents and pay the rent monthly,” she said. Double rooms will be available at the facility for Rs 200 and Rs 250 and a dormitory at Rs 100 per person.

The 1,358-square-foot facility will have a common room, library, and other amenities.

“The construction and interior work of the hostel is in the final stage. We need to appoint staff and security personnel to run the facility. We have discussed this with the council and will be proceeding accordingly. We will also decide on providing a mess facility and entrusting Kudumbashree or other agencies soon,” she said.

Meanwhile, the corporation’s She Lodge, which was inaugurated in March last year, has proved to be a success with all rooms being occupied every day. “Restaurant Samridhi being near the facility is helpful for the guests. However, when the number of occupants increases, the guests should also be responsible for keeping the facility neat and hygienic. Otherwise, the management will be difficult,” she added.