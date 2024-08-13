Kochi startup EyeROV raises Rs 10 crore in Pre-Series A led by Unicorn India Ventures

KOCHI: EyeROV, a Kochi-based deep-tech startup specializing in marine robotics, has secured Rs 10 crore ($1.2 million) in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The company plans to use the funds to expand geographically into international markets and further develop its advanced marine robotics products and solutions.

Founded in 2016 by IIT alumni Johns T Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan P, EyeROV aims to revolutionize industries such as energy, maritime, defense, and infrastructure through its cutting-edge unmanned technologies. The company is known for introducing India's first commercial underwater drones/remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) and for launching an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) that is already providing solutions in both India and the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. EyeROV also boasts unique capabilities in inspecting long tunnels and pipelines and has advanced integration capabilities for specialized payloads.

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner of Unicorn India Ventures, commented on the investment, saying, “Marine robotics is a highly complex subject, and developing a drone to inspect underwater infrastructure requires unmanned tech built with precision. As we have a strong track record of bringing out highly innovative companies from sectors that are still emerging or relatively new, we believe EyeROV’s products and solutions have a global application.”