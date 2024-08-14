Tales from the dunes

KOCHI: The desert — endless heaps of sand, oppressive heat, occasional mirages, and the camels meandering across the dunes. But beyond these postcard clichés, lies a hidden world.

When he first moved to the UAE as an interior designer, Anish Karingattil always associated the desert with the beautiful imageries he had seen in Hollywood films. But instead of just rearranging furniture, he soon found himself rearranging his view of the desert — discovering its secret beauty through the lens of his camera, one tiny critter at a time.

Growing up in the small village of Valapad in Thrissur, Anish was a person who could spend hours watching butterflies flutter by and fireflies light up the night. But back then, photography was not even on his radar. It was not until a good friend handed him a camera and said, “You’ve got to try this,” that Anish got hooked.

In 2008, he bought his first DSLR camera, after long days of designing interiors, he would head home, camera in hand, and teach himself the ropes by snapping shots and figuring it out — because who needs training when you have determination?

“The main reason I started exploring the desert was that it felt like an uncharted territory. The desert has two different vibes — during the day, it’s a calm beauty, but at night that beauty intensifies, and so does the danger. Almost 95 per cent of the creatures you see at night are packing venom,” he says.

It is this risk factor that attracted Anish. He soon started entering the deep desert with one goal — capturing a scorpion at night.

“In the morning, scorpions are hard to find, but at night, you can easily spot them with a UV light. On that journey, I got my first shot of a scorpion with its babies — a super-rare catch. That experience motivated me to keep exploring further,” he smiles.

His adventures led him to dive deep into the world of ‘herping,’ which is all about observing, studying, and photographing reptiles and amphibians in their natural habitats. During the weekdays, Anish dons his corporate attire and plays the role of an interior designer. But come weekends, he transforms into a fearless photographer on a mission to uncover the hidden creatures of the desert — a journey that involves trekking kilometres across the sandy dunes.