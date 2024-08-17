CM Pinarayi Vijayan chides govt staff for holding up files, says it affects govt’s good work

Since coming to power in his first term in 2016, Pinarayi has been urging the government employees to provide better services to the public saying, “Each file has a life behind it.” The CM’s recent statement shows that there is no change in the government employees’ lethargic attitude despite repeated chidings.

Meanwhile, the CM appreciated the efforts taken by the officials during crises like the Wayanad landslides.

“There are officials who worked the whole day and night and even on Sundays to help the people of Wayanad. The directions from the local self-governments are important in avoiding such incidents and deaths. Vilangad is an example,” he added.

Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh said that strict action would be taken against officials who delay the processing of files. “We have been receiving complaints from the public against the employees who do not cooperate with them. We have also collected the details. Strict action will be taken against such employees in the offices,” he said.

Minister for Industries and Law, P Rajeeve, MP Hibi Eden, MLAs T J Vinod, P V Sreenijan, K Babu, and others attended the event held in Kochi.

Pension will be delivered at home, says Minister Rajesh

KOCHI: Minister for Local Self Government M B Rajesh said that social security pension for the elderly would be delivered at home for those who live alone and are not able to travel to collect the amount due to bad health. He was responding to the complaint filed by 67-year-old Varghese requesting to deliver the amount at home as he was suffering from age-related health issues and hearing loss. Though he had filed a complaint with the Angamaly Municipal Corporation earlier, no action was taken. Following the complaint filed at the Adalat, the minister handed over the order directly to Varghese.