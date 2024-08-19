Rural police in Kerala strengthen Janamaithri initiative

KOCHI: Amid growing concerns over the effectiveness of Kerala Police’s Janamaithri initiative, which aims to enhance the image of the police and involve citizens in crime prevention, the Ernakulam rural police are reaffirming their connection and commitment with the public through a new initiative.
Here, instead of formal Janamaithri visits, where two officers cover a station jurisdiction, the district police chief is now personally visiting each station. During these visits, he interacts directly with the police officers and local representatives to identify specific issues and develop tailored solutions. This renewed effort is fostering stronger cooperation between the police and the public in daily activities, and significantly aiding in maintaining law and order in the community, said a senior police source.
“This initiative is primarily focused on decentralising the police force and increasing public involvement,” he said. “After the Police Superintendent visits each station, a WhatsApp group will be created, comprising police officers and local representatives, such as members of residential associations. This group will serve as an e-decision-making platform.”
He added that through this platform, both the police and the public can collaborate on issues like area-specific problems, surveillance, patrolling, traffic regulations, and more.
Responding to the new initiative, the Ernakulam district police chief Vaibhav Saxena said, “The direct visits by a senior police officer help build public confidence, encouraging them to approach the police without hesitation. Our goal is to provide flexible and responsive policing.”
The initiative focuses on key areas such as the safety of women and children, curbing anti-social activities, enhancing police patrolling, and improving transportation to reduce traffic issues, he said. We have visited around six police stations within the rural police limits so far, and the public response has been overwhelmingly positive, he added.
“Police patrolling is typically directed by the station house officers, and focuses on key areas. However, with this new initiative, the public can request police surveillance in specific locations at particular times, Saxena said. He added that, in addition to the WhatsApp group, resident associations have been asked to install CCTV cameras in as many areas as possible and to set up complaint boxes to allow the public to voice their concerns.
Kochi Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya also applauded the new initiative by the Ernakulam rural police. “Any effort that strengthens the connection between the police and the public is commendable,” he said.