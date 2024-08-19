Rural police in Kerala strengthen Janamaithri initiative

KOCHI: Amid growing concerns over the effectiveness of Kerala Police’s Janamaithri initiative, which aims to enhance the image of the police and involve citizens in crime prevention, the Ernakulam rural police are reaffirming their connection and commitment with the public through a new initiative.

Here, instead of formal Janamaithri visits, where two officers cover a station jurisdiction, the district police chief is now personally visiting each station. During these visits, he interacts directly with the police officers and local representatives to identify specific issues and develop tailored solutions. This renewed effort is fostering stronger cooperation between the police and the public in daily activities, and significantly aiding in maintaining law and order in the community, said a senior police source.

“This initiative is primarily focused on decentralising the police force and increasing public involvement,” he said. “After the Police Superintendent visits each station, a WhatsApp group will be created, comprising police officers and local representatives, such as members of residential associations. This group will serve as an e-decision-making platform.”

He added that through this platform, both the police and the public can collaborate on issues like area-specific problems, surveillance, patrolling, traffic regulations, and more.