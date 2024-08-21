Brightly woven: Diya Rajvvir’s latest collection, ‘Sun-Kissed'

KOCHI: It’s never too soon to embrace the joy of wearing happy clothes that make you feel truly confident. Vibrant shades, smart ensembles, and looks that leave you feeling amazing — this is what fashion is all about. Diya Rajvvir’s latest collection, ‘Sun-Kissed’, is a celebration of summer’s essence. This prêt line masterfully merges timeless elegance with a touch of modern vibrance, showcasing playful floral designs and a symphony of colours.

As a brand, their signature style is defined by unique designs that seamlessly blend contemporary modern Indian wear with a hint of Western sensibilities. Their distinctiveness shines through in the creative fusion of florals and flowing silhouettes, enhanced by intricate embroideries that redefine and innovate traditional Indian silhouettes. In ‘Sun-Kissed’, they have delightfully incorporated this design vocabulary, creating pieces that embody their commitment to creativity and style.

Designer Dia Arora tells us, “Our collection merges classic elegance and modern vibrance, featuring playful floral designs. Handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail, each piece combines luxury and comfort with soft textures and delicate drapes.” She further says that the edit features Indo-western prét outfits that are effortlessly chic and easy to wear, blending prints and solids with sophisticated style. Perfect for cocktail parties and summer gatherings, this collection also fits any occcasion.