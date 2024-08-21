The art of storytelling

KOCHI: Do naina aur ek kahani, thoda sa baadal, thoda sa paani, aur ek kahani”

(Two eyes and one story, some rain clouds, some water, and a story)

These lines from an evergreen song in the film Masoom speaks about how women hide a plethora of stories deep within their eyes. No matter where you are in the world, women’s stories share a familiar beat. The experiences, struggles, pain, tears, and sacrifices may be similar. Yet these stories remain untold and their voices unheard.

Recently at Ganesham Surya in Thycaud, the audience was treated to a soulful remix of these tales, reminding us that women’s experiences are deeply interconnected, whether in the West or South. This theme was beautifully captured in the programme titled ‘Do Naina Ek Kahani,’ which took the audience on a journey through the life of Yashodhara, the wife of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became the Buddha.

Sandhya Syama’s mind was captured when she attended a melodious evening in Bengaluru. It gripped her so much that soon, she wanted to bring a story she had written to life through a similar musical event. Thus was born, the tale of Yashodhara into ‘Do Naina Ek Kahani’.

“I was always passionate about supporting women, hence I was focussed on women in history. This is how I discovered the story of Yashodhara. Her struggles and pain resonated with me, and I found strength in her story,” explains Sandhya.

However, she says, in the contemporary world, enduring a difficult relationship is often seen as a weakness. But Sandhya saw it as an expression of strength. “Yashodhara’s silence and resilience, in particular, moved me. There is no written history. But I continued researching about her life, blending stories available on the internet with my interpretation to imagine how she might have lived. Her strength and silent support were integral to Buddha’s journey, and I felt the need to share her story with others,” Sandhya says.