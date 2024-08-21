The art of storytelling

KOCHI: Do naina aur ek kahani, thoda sa baadal, thoda sa paani, aur ek kahani”
(Two eyes and one story, some rain clouds, some water, and a story)
These lines from an evergreen song in the film Masoom speaks about how women hide a plethora of stories deep within their eyes. No matter where you are in the world, women’s stories share a familiar beat. The experiences, struggles, pain, tears, and sacrifices may be similar. Yet these stories remain untold and their voices unheard.
Recently at Ganesham Surya in Thycaud, the audience was treated to a soulful remix of these tales, reminding us that women’s experiences are deeply interconnected, whether in the West or South. This theme was beautifully captured in the programme titled ‘Do Naina Ek Kahani,’ which took the audience on a journey through the life of Yashodhara, the wife of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became the Buddha.
Sandhya Syama’s mind was captured when she attended a melodious evening in Bengaluru. It gripped her so much that soon, she wanted to bring a story she had written to life through a similar musical event. Thus was born, the tale of Yashodhara into ‘Do Naina Ek Kahani’.
“I was always passionate about supporting women, hence I was focussed on women in history. This is how I discovered the story of Yashodhara. Her struggles and pain resonated with me, and I found strength in her story,” explains Sandhya.
However, she says, in the contemporary world, enduring a difficult relationship is often seen as a weakness. But Sandhya saw it as an expression of strength. “Yashodhara’s silence and resilience, in particular, moved me. There is no written history. But I continued researching about her life, blending stories available on the internet with my interpretation to imagine how she might have lived. Her strength and silent support were integral to Buddha’s journey, and I felt the need to share her story with others,” Sandhya says.
Sandhya’s journey began with a story, but the concept took shape when she connected with artist Anupama Ramachandran. They recognised the potential of incorporating paintings into this project with story and music. While songs appeal to the ears, storytelling engages the human brain, and art gives it a visual sense. This idea led Anupama to Latha Kurian Rajeev, who became the director of the event. Together, these three women crafted a magical experience, seamlessly blending story, music, and visual art to create a deeply evocative performance.
“I was excited to take this on because it was something new for me —combining storytelling, music, and painting,” smiles Latha. “There is a challenge to combine these three mediums all together and I believe without a challenge, there’s no fun. That’s what drew me to the project. I try to bring the form, texture, and overall vision of the stage.”
Sandhya narrated the story, while the emotions were brought to life by the voices of singers Madhusree Narayanan, Adithya S P, and Devanand S P. Live paintings by artists Anupama, Evelyn Dsouza, and Simi Ismail, capturing the essence of Yashodhara’s journey on canvas, enhanced the musical elements.
Latha also focused on the furniture and stage design. “When telling a story, the setting should be one of comfort and warmth,” she explains. “I wanted to create an atmosphere where the audience could instantly connect with the stage and the storyteller the moment they enter the auditorium,” she says.
Songs in Hindi, Malayalam, Sindhi, Punjabi and others were part of the programme. While these songs added diversity to the performance, their primary purpose was to evoke the emotional prospect. According to Latha, the collective effort, enthusiasm, and involvement are what made the experience multi-dimensional.
“We don’t judge whether Buddha’s actions were right or wrong. Instead, we reflect on how similar experiences still happen to contemporary women today. Our dreams and aspirations often remain secondary, as we continue to live as someone’s wife, daughter, or mother. The story prompts us to question this reality. Only by questioning can we hope to change it. That’s why we decided to depict the three phases of Yashodhara’s life,” Anupama shares. She painted hope, symbolising the resilience of Yashodhara.
Evelyn’s abstract work represents disillusionment, the feeling when things don’t go as planned, yet you still find a way to move forward. The final phase is acceptance, reflecting how Yashodhara came to terms with Buddha’s path.
The event wrapped up with three bold questions from Yashodhara that echoed the voice of women everywhere: “Why should I hide my face when I’m standing in my truth? Why should someone else chart my path? And why do you have to ditch your family to chase your dreams?”
Just as these questions hung in the air, the singers shifted the mood with a powerful track — ‘Aayi Aayi’. It was the perfect culmination, leaving everyone humming the lines while walking out with Yashodhara’s smile etched in their minds.