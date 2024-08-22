MVD to focus on key junctions to ease congestion at Tripunithura bottleneck

KOCHI: With commuters continuing to grapple with frequent traffic jams in the busy Tripunithura region, characterised by narrow roads, the motor vehicle department (MVD) on Wednesday initiated measures to decongest key junctions including Petta and S N Junction.The department has tied up with the SCMS Institute for Road Safety and Transportation (SiRST) to study the steps needed to ease traffic flow, especially during peak hours.

“A combined team carried out a site visit of the problem areas today. Various suggestions including the setting up of a three-way roundabout, diverting traffic instead of allowing direct crossing at intersections, and the removal of a culvert, among others, are being considered,” Tripunithura Joint RTO Abdul Rahman said.With regard to Petta junction, the department is exploring the possibility of a three-way roundabout. “We’ll request the Kochi traffic police to conduct a vehicle count at the junction during peak hours,” the official said. With increased peak-hour traffic, the threat of accidents too looms large. The situation has been further exacerbated by the fact that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been sitting on a proposal submitted earlier by the Kochi traffic police for a signal system.

“We submitted the proposal in 2021 following the widening of the stretch for Kochi Metro. The plan was resubmitted last year before the tarring of the Kundannoor-Madurai NH 85 was initiated. While resurfacing is over, there is still no provision made for a traffic signal,” said a senior officer with the Kochi traffic police (east) station.

The junction, where traffic from Kochi city merges with that coming along NH 85 from the Kundannoor side, plays a key role in avoiding gridlock in Tripunithura’s thoroughfares and the suburbs. The proposed plan to ease traffic at S N Junction, further east of Pettah, is to direct vehicles coming to the town from the Eroor side to turn left at the junction and then take a U-turn nearly 100 metres ahead.

“The idea is to stop direct crossing at the intersection. A trial will be conducted before finalising the plan,” the MVD official said.