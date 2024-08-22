Udayamperoor Synod’s 425th anniversary celebrations on August 22

KOCHI: The 425th-anniversary celebrations of the Udayamperoor Synod, an epoch-making event in the history of the Church in Kerala, will be held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC) here on Thursday. The celebrations are organised by the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council’s (KRLCC) Heritage Commission jointly with the Archdiocese of Verapoly.

According to Church historians, this path-breaking Synod was held in Udayamperoor near Kochi in 1599 and it witnessed the convergence of 813 persons, including 660 lay people and 153 priests from more than 100 churches across what is now Kerala. Also known as the Synod of Diamper, this event brought the ancient Nasrani Christians of Kerala, who trace their origin to St Thomas the Apostle, under the Catholic fold. Led by the Portuguese Archbishop of Goa Dom Aleixo de Menezes, this Synod passed a set of decrees purging the so-called “unChristian practices” existing among the Nasranis at that time and restructuring their centuries-old liturgical practices and belief systems to make them more in line with the Roman Rite.

The Synod also removed the Nasrani Christians from the jurisdiction of the Patriarch of the Church of the East based in what is now Iraq and placed them under Papal authority. Several critics and historians view this as a forced imposition of the Roman Rite on the Nasranis who were following the liturgical traditions of the Church of the East in the East Syriac language for more than a millennium.

Giving a brief peep into the event that took place from June 20 to 26, 1599, Fr Yesudas Pazhampilly, director of PRD, Archdiocese of Verapoly, of the Latin Catholic Church, said, “The Udayamperoor Synod was held at a time when injustice, superstitions, caste system, untouchability and many other social evils were prevalent in Kerala. It was a historical event that sounded the bugle heralding the advent of a ‘New Kerala’. The Synod was held during the time of Pope Clement VIII and was led by the Archbishop of Goa Dom Aleixo De Menezes.”

“More information regarding the Synod can be obtained from the Jornada penned by a Portuguese Augustinian monk named Antonio De Gouvea,” said Fr Pazhampilly. According to him, during the nine sessions of the Synod, 200 decrees were issued. These decrees or canons were promulgated by Archbishop Menezes in Portuguese. It was then translated into Malayalam.”